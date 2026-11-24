NEW Stephen Thompson Explains Why Michael Morales Could Struggle Against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson Explains Why Michael Morales Might Struggle at UFC 336 against Carlos Prates. [Images courtesy: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire, IMAGO / AAP & IMAGO / PxImages]

Stephen Thompson has given his two cents on the upcoming UFC 336 interim title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

From This Article 1 . Michael Morales Has Not Competed This Year

Prates, the top 170-pound contender, was originally expected to challenge reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in Jan. 2027. However, Makhachev changed his mind about fighting early next year and wants Prates to win another before getting a title shot. Thus, "The Nightmare" will now have to pass the undefeated Morales test before he gets a chance to dethrone the P4P king and two-division champion. Michael Morales Has Not Competed This Year Morales last fought at UFC 322, where he knocked out Sean Brady in the first round. Prates, meanwhile, has been the more active fighter. He has secured three knockout victories back-to-back, two of which came against former UFC champions. The Brazilian became the first man on the planet to knock out Leon Edwards at UFC 322. A few months later, he TKO'd Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth. Prates expects to drag Morales into deep waters at UFC 336 and go for the final kill in the championship rounds.

"Wonderboy" has now given his prediction for the UFC 336 main event following his recent retirement. "Wonderboy" Gives His Prediction for Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales During an interview with Full Mount MMA, while speaking about the Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales bout, Stephen Thompson stated that the scale is Michael Morales' toughest opponent as the 27-year-old walks around at 235 pounds. As per "Wonderboy," fighters like Morales spend most of the time cutting weight rather than training, and that is one of the reasons Thompson believes Morales will be at a disadvantage against Carlos Prates. Thompson is picking "The Nightmare" to beat Morales, as the Brazilian is more consistent, has fought tougher opponents, and is more well-rounded even though he is the "smaller welterweight." "I am leaning towards Prates. I like Miles; he is a big dude, he walks around at 235 pounds. But a lot of times those guys that walk around that big they spend more time and energy just cutting the weight than actually developing skills... Carlos, he stays consistent. He has fought more than Miles has, has fought tougher opponents... And is the better-rounded fighter." Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below: Michael Morales reportedly weighs 220 pounds at the moment and has roughly two months to shed 50 pounds. Making weight, on the other hand, has never been an issue for Prates. The Brazilian smokes, drinks, and even enjoys Nutella cakes during fight week, but come fight night, he never fails to deliver.