This past Saturday, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson hung up his gloves with a fairy-tale finish that most fighters only dream of.

In the opening two rounds, Charles Radtke took “Wonderboy” down. For a moment, it looked like fans wouldn't get what they had come to see. However, Thompson got back to his feet both times and slowly found the range for his kicks and punches. Late in the second round, Radtke tried for another takedown, but the karate specialist stuffed it and drove a knee into his body right before the ending bell.

He also admitted that it takes time for his body to bounce back after training injuries. Fans who supported him for nearly 15 years came to MSG for one last look at "Wonderboy's" fight.

The former title challenger knocked out Charles Radtke with a spinning wheel kick to the head at UFC 334 in New York. Earlier this month, Thompson revealed that this fight would be his last, as he recently welcomed a baby girl named Stevie Rose, and becoming a father has changed his fighting mentality.

In the final stanza, Thompson used the same momentum to keep “Chuck Buffalo” at the end of his kicks. He waited for the right moment. Halfway through the round, he spun around, and his heel landed clean on the side of Radtke’s head, dropping him straight to the mat. Referee Marc Goddard immediately stopped the fight at 2:54 and handed Thompson a win by TKO.

The knockout ended a three-fight losing streak and earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Stephen Thompson Breaks Down While Thanking His Family and Fans

During his post-fight octagon interview, Thompson said:

“Tonight, I couldn’t ask better than to go out with a spin hook kick to the dome, baby, let’s go.”

Thereafter, the promotion played a tribute video, and the smile turned into tears. He thanked his dad, brother, mom, sparring partners, and fans for supporting him throughout his journey. He said:

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry. I just want to say I love you.

“We wouldn’t have this sport if it wasn’t for my fans, y’all... if I never meet you or dance with you, train with you, laugh with you, or cry with you, I love you,” he added.

The South Carolina native has never won a UFC title. He came close in 2016 when he fought Tyron Woodley to a majority draw at UFC 205 but then lost their rematch a few months later.

Stephen Thompson's UFC run began in 2012 with a head kick knockout of Dan Stittgen and, ironically, ended with one too. His run also included wins over Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald, and Jorge Masvidal.

Fans and the MMA community may still get to see him around. Dana White said after the event that the UFC will try him out as a commentator.