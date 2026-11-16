NEW Vadim Nemkov suffers first loss in 10 years at PFL Dubai

Vadim Nemkov has just lost for the first time in a decade [Image Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire]

PFL Dubai was a night to forget for Vadim Nemkov, who lost for the first time in a decade, and against a relatively low-profile opponent he was heavily favored to beat.

From This Article 1 . PFL Dubai was a bad night at the office for Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov has just suffered his first loss in 10 years, and the first heavyweight setback of his career in 11 at PFL Dubai. The defeat came at the hands of Sergey Bilostenniy, who had never tasted world championship success until his win over Nemkov, who looked far from his best in a listless performance. PFL Dubai was a bad night at the office for Vadim Nemkov Whenever there's a conversation about the best fighters in the world outside of the UFC, Vadim Nemkov is brought up. It's understandable. Before PFL Dubai, he hadn't lost a single fight since April 17, 2016. Unfortunately for him, that run has just come to an end and against an opponent no one had expected to trouble him. Sergey Bilostenniy is not a man many will know, but he is now the new PFL heavyweight champion, having won the belt by beating the heavily favored Nemkov via unanimous decision. The fight, though, to put it bluntly, was a dud.

Neither man seemed all that willing to engage, and Nemkov struggled more than usual to find any consistent wrestling success. The difference in physicality between him and Bilostenniy was apparent, and the realization that takedowns would need a more energy-intensive approach ultimately kept Nemkov from shooting more. The loss brought an end to a 15-fight unbeaten run of 14 wins and one no-contest, including victories over the likes of Renan Ferreira, Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson, Phil Davis, and Ryan Bader, the latter of whom he defeated to win the Bellator light heavyweight title. The last time Nemkov had tasted defeat was before his time in Bellator and the PFL. Instead, it was during his short stint in Rizin, where he lost a split-decision to Karl Albrektsson at Rizin 1, before which he had been TKO'd by future UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in round one at Rizin World Grand Prix 2015: Part 1 - Saraba. Having spent most of his career fighting in second-tier promotions like Rizin, Bellator, and the PFL, much of Nemkov's success has escaped the notice of the wider, casual MMA fanbase. He's already 34 years old and unlikely to sign with the UFC, having recently criticized the promotion's pay structure. To make a UFC move even more unlikely, he's a protegé of heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, who is put off by UFC president Dana White's character, having said as much several times. There aren't any big matchups left for Nemkov in the PFL, as the heavyweight division there is a complete wasteland, with even ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou no longer fighting under their banner after a one-fight stint, ruling out the potential dream fight. It feels like a career of wasted potential for Nemkov, who never got to prove himself against the best of the best, and who will likely just chase a rematch with Bilostenniy instead.