PFL Dubai Weigh Ins Results as Main Event Made Official
The PFL returns to Dubai and we have your PFL Dubai weigh-in results as everyone hits the mark.
The PFL returns this weekend with PFL Dubai, providing fans with a stacked card ahead of what promises to be an exciting night of MMA action.
The main event will see the return of (perhaps) the most talented and skilled fighter outside the UFC, Vadim Nemkov, who looks to defend his PFL heavyweight title against Sergey Bilostenniy. Nemkov will be hoping to extend his impressive 15-fight unbeaten streak in Dubai, and with the UFC heavyweight title also on the line this weekend, we'll be treated to a good comparison as to who is truly the best heavyweight on the planet. Nemokov will face off against a dangerous challenge in Bilostenniy, who is hungry to claim gold himself.
The co-main event will see the heavy-hitting Patrick Habirora return to action as he attempts to maintain his perfect record with a fifth consecutive first-round knockout. His PFL tenure has been nothing short of spectacular, having already finished Danny Roberts, Kevin Jousset and Benson Henderson. Habirora now faces Omar El Dafrawy and, with another emphatic performance, could be knocking on the door of the division's best.
There are plenty of other intriguing matchups across the card, with several familiar names returning to the PFL cage. Former UFC star and Bellator flyweight champion Sergio Pettis takes on Joji Goto, while Lewis McGrillen looks to continue building momentum against Nawras Abzakh.
Elsewhere, heavyweight contender Denis Goltsov returns, and fans will get their first opportunity to see Shem Rock compete under the PFL banner as he makes his promotional debut against Connor Hughes.
PFL Dubai Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD
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Vadim Nemkov (244.6) vs. Sergey Bilostenniy (262)
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Patrick Habirora (169.8) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (170.8)
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Oleg Popov (251.2) vs. Pouya Rahmani (245.1)
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Joji Goto (135.4) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)
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Lewis McGrillen (135.6) vs. Nawras Abzakh (135.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD
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Shem Rock (156) vs. Connor Hughes (155.6)
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Adam Borics (145.8) vs. Khasan Magomedsharipov (146)
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David Martinez (170.4) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev (170)
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Ernesto Rodriguez (170.2) vs. Rhys McKee (170.8)
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Alexei Pergande (154.8) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (155.8)
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Denis Goltsov (248.8) vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana (265)
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Khabib Nabiev (205.4) vs. Styve Ngono (205.1)
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Aleksandra Savicheva (115.2) vs. Jacinta Austin (116)