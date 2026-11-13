The PFL returns to Dubai and we have your PFL Dubai weigh-in results as everyone hits the mark.

The PFL returns this weekend with PFL Dubai, providing fans with a stacked card ahead of what promises to be an exciting night of MMA action.

The main event will see the return of (perhaps) the most talented and skilled fighter outside the UFC, Vadim Nemkov, who looks to defend his PFL heavyweight title against Sergey Bilostenniy. Nemkov will be hoping to extend his impressive 15-fight unbeaten streak in Dubai, and with the UFC heavyweight title also on the line this weekend, we'll be treated to a good comparison as to who is truly the best heavyweight on the planet. Nemokov will face off against a dangerous challenge in Bilostenniy, who is hungry to claim gold himself.

The co-main event will see the heavy-hitting Patrick Habirora return to action as he attempts to maintain his perfect record with a fifth consecutive first-round knockout. His PFL tenure has been nothing short of spectacular, having already finished Danny Roberts, Kevin Jousset and Benson Henderson. Habirora now faces Omar El Dafrawy and, with another emphatic performance, could be knocking on the door of the division's best.