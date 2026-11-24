Josh Hokit is not yet done with Jon Jones. The former heavyweight title challenger believes "Bones" has to pay for what happened to their former teammate, and he is ready to meet him anywhere in Albuquerque.

This past weekend, Hokit lost to Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at MSG in New York. "Bon Gamin" won by unanimous decision, handing the 29-year-old his first career loss and dropping his pro record to 10-1.

The two once trained together at Jackson Wink MMA. Things then soured ahead of UFC 334 , when Hokit took shots at Jones in a diss track he made.

Shortly after the event, "Bones" took to X and mocked his loss. That's when the trash talk between the two took a darker turn. In one of Hokit's posts, he accused the 39-year-old of pulling the former teammate toward drugs. However, Jones denied those claims, saying the young man has schizophrenia and that he "actually got him admitted to the hospital and paid for his flight home."

Thereafter, speaking anonymously to The Scrap, the teammate backed Jones and said:

"I owe Jon my life."

"He looks after me like a brother," he added.

However, Hokit is not buying it.

Josh Hokit Blames Jon Jones For Former Teammate's Condition

On Monday, November 23, Hokit appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and spoke about how the teammate changed after Jon Jones flew him out to help with a camp. He said:

"We had a teammate. This kid was normal. I knew this kid. We talked every single day. He starts hanging out with Jon. He flew this kid out to help him with the camp, and then he comes back to Jackson Wink, and he's just speaking gibberish and seeming schizophrenic. I'm not here to stand on some moral high ground, but there's one thing to live a certain way and then to bring others down with you. That bothers me. That makes me sick."

He then said that the young man was a "normal" person before and believes the drugs triggered his condition. He said:

"I truly believe there's certain chemicals in your brain, and you mess with them with certain drugs, and you become like that."

Josh Hokit Willing to Settle His Feud With Jon Jones in Albuquerque

During the same interview, when asked what he meant by "pay," Hokit said he is willing to settle their feud inside or outside the octagon:

"We could handle it in the cage, or I mean, we could handle it wherever he wants. We're in Albuquerque. Let's meet somewhere... No one got to know about it."

Hokit also revealed that he had planned to call out Jones if he had beaten Gane. He has also written a new diss track aimed mostly at the former two-division champion.

Jones, on the other hand, last fought in 2024 and has recently hinted at a comeback. Even so, "The Incredible Hok's" main focus for now is a rematch with "Bon Gamin" or a fight with Alex Pereira, who faces Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month.