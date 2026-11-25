Carlos Prates reveals Dana White has promised him a whiskey and a cigar if he wins against Michael Morales.

Helwani asked Prates, “Do you think that Dana White is going to have a whiskey and a smoke with you if you win?”

Speaking with Ariel Helwani in The Ariel Helwani Show, the Brazilian mixed martial artist revealed that the UFC CEO has agreed to a whiskey and a cigar. But only on one condition. Prates will have to topple Michael Morales to win the UFC Interim Welterweight Championship.

It's always good to have a small celebration after days of hard work. If the celebration involves one’s boss, then the joy gets doubled. Preparing for UFC 336 , this is the exact scenario that Carlos Prates is looking at. While he will be eager to clinch the interim title, Prates also has the opportunity to share a drink and a puff with Dana White!

‘The Nightmare’ said, “Yeah, he said yes. Makala, like Makala. I think it's from the US. Okay, I'm not big on the whiskey. I don't know much. I thought it was from like Marakana or something somewhere in Brazil. I don't know anything about whiskey. I'm just trying to learn.”

He also added, “Oh, Cigar, it's okay. Yeah. To celebrate. Yeah, of course.”

While the prospect looks exciting, the path to success won’t be an easy one. Prates might have knocked out the likes of Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, but Morales, too, has a promising record. Till now, the 6-foot fighter is undefeated in the UFC. His last two knockouts came against big names like Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. Thus, Prates will have to be on his toes in order to negate Morales’ threat.

Meanwhile, discussing his upcoming fight, the Brazilian star did not show a lot of interest in the interim title. He told Helwani, “I'm happy, but I'm not thinking about money. Of course, the money is good, but if you do things the right way, the money's going to come anyway. I am thinking about the title. I want to get the title. An interim title, for me, is not the real title. You're not the real champ. That’s the point.”