Navajo Stirling appreciates Magomed Ankalaev's proposal for a February showdown, but isn't keen on returning to action on that timeline.

After beating Prochazka, Stirling named Ankalaev as someone he'd like to test himself against next, and the 34-year-old Russian responded by proposing a fight in February. However, it appears Stirling isn't ready to jump into another training camp after fighting four times this year and wants some time off.

Stirling faced Jiri Prochazka in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 and pulled off an incredible second-round knockout victory over the former 205-pound king to take home a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. The 29-year-old Kiwi now has a perfect 12-0 record and has beaten high-profile opponents like Jan Blachowicz and Ion Cutelaba in his previous two outings.

Navajo Stirling Reacts to Magomed Ankalaev Calling for February Showdown

Navajo Stirling expressed an interest in fighting Magomed Ankalaev next during a post-fight presser after UFC Qatar. The Russian fighter responded by congratulating the Kiwi on his win over Jiri Prochazka and offered to fight him in February. In the comments section of a clip posted by MMA Junkie via X, Ankalaev wrote:

"Congratulations, let’s do it. We can even go to Australia, February."

During an interview with Home of Fight, Stirling shared his thoughts on Ankalaev's offer and made it clear that he needed to take a break. He said:

"I know you don't drink, but, f**k, I want to get on the p*ss, you know? I know you don't drink beer, but let me celebrate my year. I would have been f**king fighting nonstop, you know? Let me just enjoy it a little bit. No knock to him, but they also already got a main card and main event, right?"

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below:



Navajo Stirling Confident of His Chances Against Magomed Ankalaev

In the same interview, Navajo Stirling shared his two cents on how a potential fight against Magomed Ankalaev would go. The undefeated light heavyweight fighter is confident that he'd dominate Ankalaev in the cage and explained why he'd like to face the former 205-pound champion next. He said:

"I think I'll destroy the bro... Ankalaev’s got such a bad reception for some reason, people don’t like him, so people don’t want him to have a shot at the belt or something, but he’s number one, so he’s gonna get a shot regardless, and you’re gonna have to fight the guy someday, so why not now? If you believe you’re the best, it shouldn’t really matter who you fight. For me, it’s more so, like, I’m not fighting down anymore."

Ankalaev is coming off a fifth-round knockout victory over Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, redeeming his light heavyweight title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October. Pereira notably beat Ankalaev via first-round knockout to reclaim the 205-pound title. Ankalaev has a professional record of 21-2 with one draw and one no-contest.