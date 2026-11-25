The exciting Louis Lee Scott is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 336 after a successful appearance on the Contender Series.

Louis Lee Scott certainly has a lot of experience when it comes to MMA. At just 26 years old, Scott has had 15 amateur fights, dating back to his debut when he was just 16.

Scott will look to stay undefeated and progress to 11-0, whereas Sidey will be returning from injury to continue his impressive two-fight winning run.

Manchester Top Team's Louis Lee Scott is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 336. First reported by VestnikMMA, Scott is scheduled to take on fellow bantamweight Serhiy Sidey.

The Brit made his professional debut in 2020, fighting on regional shows until he got the call from the PFL. He fought fellow Brit, Sam Robinson, at PFL Europe 1 in Newcastle, finishing his opponent with a violent head kick in just 21 seconds.

He would capture his first title under the Ares banner when he defeated 14-1 champion Demarte Pena across five rounds.

Scott got his chance on the Contender Series in August 2025, and although he missed weight, he finished his opponent in the final round and secured the contract

Serhiy Sidey's Big Chance at UFC 336

Canada's Serhiy Sidey has more UFC experience than Scott. He got his opportunity after amassing a record of 8-1 and gaining the BFL title on his way.

He gained a contract with a first-round finish over Ramon Taveras and in an unprecedented move, would face Taveras in a rematch for his UFC debut. He would lose a split decision in the one that really mattered: the UFC outing.

He would rebound from that loss with a decision victory over Garrett Armfield before following that win up with a win over the highly regarded Cameron Smotherman. He was scheduled to face Malcom Wellmaker, however, an injury kept him out of that one at UFC 322.

Neither man has been active lately and ring rust for both could play a factor.

UFC 336

UFC 336 is headlined by a flyweight title fight between the champion, Joshua Van and the always confident, Manel Kape. Playing chief support to the title fight is a salivating welterweight outing pitting striking specialists Carlos Prates and Michael Morales against each other for five rounds. The interim welterweight title will be on the line in this one.