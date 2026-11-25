NEW Smilla Sundell Set for UFC Debut After Blockbuster Contender Series Win

Smilla Sundell will make her UFC debut as she takes on Melissa Mullins at the Meta Apex in January.

From This Article 1 . Sundell vs Mullins set for Jan. 23rd

Smilla Sundell is set for her UFC debut after an emphatic victory on Dana White's Contender Series last month. The Swedish striker is just 3-0 but has a wealth of experience in Muay Thai, and she will make her UFC debut after just one year (almost to the day) of being a professional. In her Contender Series bout, she got the better of Aline Pereira, and now she will be welcomed to the big leagues by Brit Melissa Mullins. Sundell vs Mullins set for Jan. 23rd In the first UFC event of the year in the META Apex, Sundell will look to carry the momentum of her big win against Pereira into her bout with Mullins.

It's a completely different style, as 'No Mess' prefers life up close and personal, is a strong BJJ athlete and looks to use her striking to close the distance, work in the clinch and wrestle her opponents. The bantamweight has a UFC record of 2-3; however, she has only lost to ranked opponents. Her first loss came against Nora Cornolle and most recently was submitted by the dangerous BJJ practitioner, Bea Mesquita. Historically, Mullins has struggled to make 135lbs, missing weight on two occasions. Sundell showed in her Contender Series bout just how dangerous she is. She worked off her volume, throwing 379 strikes across 15 minutes. Of those 379 strikes thrown, she landed an impressive 119. She mixed her targets throughout and she also kept Pereira guessing as to whether she would strike at range or close the distance and fight in tight. Mullins absorbs 4.15 significant strikes per minute and Sundell could make her pay for this. With that being said, if Mullins can close the distance, there's a chance that she could grind this one out. UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brady Card The Fight Night will be headlined by the rebooked welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim. Pat Sabatini meets Vinicius Oliveira at featherweight and veteran Neil Magny returns for a bout against Daniil Donchenko.