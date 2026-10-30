Smilla Sundell earns a UFC contract at 21 after going 3-0 in MMA, bringing her former ONE Championship Muay Thai world champion credentials to the Octagon.

Sundell successfully secured her UFC contract on Oct. 13 during Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 10. She was up against Aline Pereira, the sister of former two-division champ Alex Pereira, in an exciting women's bantamweight contest.

What's even more impressive is that this 21-year-old has reached this milestone with only three professional MMA fights to her name.

Smilla Sundell is busy making waves in the world of combat sports once again. The former ONE Muay Thai world Champion has officially signed with the UFC after securing a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

The Swedish fighter showcased high-pressure striking throughout the fight. She consistently advanced forward, skillfully throwing excellent dutch combos and finally punished Pereira with knees from the clinch.

Despite Pereira taking her down in the third round, Sundell was able to quickly get back to her feet.

15 minutes into the contest, all three judges scored the contest 29-28 in Sundell's favor. This victory further improved her professional record to 3-0, with two wins by TKO.

That said, clinching the contract was no easy task. Dana White initially opened up about his concerns regarding her limited MMA experience. However, UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard vehemently disagreed and was able to convince White to give the young prospect a chance.

Former ONE Champion Brings Elite Striking Experience

Sundell may be relatively inexperienced in the world of MMA; however, her striking credentials are nothing short of remarkable. She made history in April 2022 by becoming the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion after taking down Jackie Buntan by unanimous decision.

What is even more impressive is that she achieved that milestone at the young age of 17 years and 161 days. This earned her recognition from Guinness World Records as the youngest ONE Championship world champion.

Her journey into MMA began in January 2026, when she scored a stoppage against Miranda Barber at Tuff-N-Uff 151. She then added another TKO win against Maya Stewart before overcoming Pereira.

As Sundell makes her way to enter the UFC with plenty of potential for growth, she acknowledges that her grappling needs some work. However, she is putting in the effort regularly. For 'The Hurricane,' the UFC contract is only the beginning.