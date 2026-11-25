Kevin Vallejos makes his case for a title shot over Jean Silva
Kevin Vallejos explains why he believes he deserves a title shot over Jean Silva after beating Aljamain Sterling.
Kevin Vallejos believes he has earned a featherweight title shot after his victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar last weekend. He explained why he should get the title shot over another contender, Jean Silva.
Kevin Vallejos explains why he deserves a title shot ahead of Jean Silva
During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Vallejos was asked why he should receive the title shot ahead of Silva, considering their previous meeting, in which the Brazilian handed 'El Chino' the first and only loss of his career at DWCS 7.5 back in September 2023. The journalist pointed out that 'Lord' had beaten him and questioned why he should get the opportunity first.
Vallejos responded by pointing to the title-shot argument that surrounded Sterling before their UFC Qatar matchup. According to the Argentine, Alexander Volkanovski himself had suggested that Sterling would have a stronger claim to the title shot than Silva if he defeated Vallejos.
Now that Vallejos has beaten Sterling, he believes the same logic should work in his favor.
“People said that if Aljamain Sterling beat me, Aljamain Sterling deserved the title shot over Jean Silva. So now that I beat Aljamain Sterling, why wouldn't I deserve the title shot over Jean Silva?,” Vallejos explained.
Check out Kevin Vallejos' comments below:
Vallejos and Silva are both in line for their first UFC title opportunity, and it will depend on what move champion Volkanovski makes next. He has expressed a desire to move up to lightweight to challenge Justin Gaethje for the 155-pound belt and has even suggested a double retirement fight.
Kevin Vallejos could face Jean Silva for the vacant featherweight title
UFC CEO Dana White has openly said that Volkanovski's impressive title defense against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 put him in a position to demand whatever fight he wants next. White has also liked the idea of Volkanovski moving up in weight for the opportunity to leave the sport as a two-division champion.
If Volkanovski moves up, it's likely that Vallejos will get the opportunity to avenge his only loss against Silva and capture the vacant featherweight gold.