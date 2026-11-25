Kevin Vallejos explains why he believes he deserves a title shot over Jean Silva after beating Aljamain Sterling.

Kevin Vallejos believes he has earned a featherweight title shot after his victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar last weekend. He explained why he should get the title shot over another contender, Jean Silva.

Kevin Vallejos explains why he deserves a title shot ahead of Jean Silva

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Vallejos was asked why he should receive the title shot ahead of Silva, considering their previous meeting, in which the Brazilian handed 'El Chino' the first and only loss of his career at DWCS 7.5 back in September 2023. The journalist pointed out that 'Lord' had beaten him and questioned why he should get the opportunity first.

Vallejos responded by pointing to the title-shot argument that surrounded Sterling before their UFC Qatar matchup. According to the Argentine, Alexander Volkanovski himself had suggested that Sterling would have a stronger claim to the title shot than Silva if he defeated Vallejos.