RAF champ Kyle Snyder (left) disapproved of the Abu Dhabi brawl between Merab Dvalishvili (top right) and Usman Nurmagomedov (bottom right).

Wrestling star Kyle Snyder has weighed in on the infamous Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Merab Dvalishvili hotel incident, as well as RAF's crossover matches.

Additionally, the American seemed to acknowledge the significance of crossover freestyle wrestling matches in the Real American Freestyle ( RAF ) wrestling organization.

It was an altercation that elicited condemnation from many for the PFL's (soon to be MVP MMA) Nurmagomedov and the UFC's Dvalishvili earlier this month. Snyder, on his part, has also condemned the fight.

RAF star Kyle Snyder has chimed in with his take regarding the hotel brawl between MMA fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili.

Kyle Snyder on crossover wrestling matches in Real American Freestyle wrestling

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Kyle Snyder appeared to highlight that crossover stars from other combat sports, particularly MMA, are helping popularize wrestling by competing in the RAF.

Naming a few stars from the UFC MMA organization, the Olympic gold medalist stated:

"I think we need the crossover guys. They make the events very exciting for fans. People are tuning in, watching. And I think a large part of that is because we have Khamzat Chimaev, Arman Tsarukyan, Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo."

Snyder even referenced Saba Lazishvili, the young Georgian wrestler who turned into an overnight star due to his valiantly helping Dvalishvili during the much-discussed hotel brawl. He indicated that Lazishvili's popularity significantly increased, as evidenced by his social media following.

He even pointed out that established MMA stars such as Yoel Romero, Anthony Pettis, and others are in the mix in the RAF. Snyder said, "It's all these names that people are interested in watching compete."

Kyle Snyder hints at RAF Abu Dhabi brawl and other incidents

Kyle Snyder notched a gold medal in the 97 kg category in freestyle wrestling at the 2016 Olympic Games, whereas he bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games. The 31-year-old also happens to be the reigning RAF light heavyweight champion.

Snyder, as such, is considered to be a prominent star in the RAF, and he notably signaled that the various brawls at RAF events aren't a good look for the organization and the sport.

Taking aim at the RAF Abu Dhabi brawl, he said, "I don't think anybody thinks fighting is good. And you don't wanna see people fight like that, especially in, like, a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi."

It's noteworthy that the RAF brass has time and again reaffirmed their stance that brawls and fights have no place in the sport of wrestling. That said, the press conference altercation between Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad, Arman Tsarukyan's clash with Georgio Poullas, Khamzat Chimaev's brawl with Dillon Danis, and other such RAF altercations have sparked concerns.

That aside, Snyder emphasized that crossover stars from MMA competing in wrestling would benefit the sport -- encouraging more children and adults to wrestle. The next RAF event will be RAF 15, which is booked to be headlined by Henry Cejudo defending his RAF lightweight crossover belt against Song Yadong in Chicago on November 28.

Watch Kyle Snyder discuss RAF crossover matches' appeal and the Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili incident below: