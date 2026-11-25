Stephen Thompson is glad he never had to pretend to be someone else to gain popularity.

During an interview with Full Mount MMA, Stephen Thompson advised fighters not to get deeply invested in the characters they portray on screen. "Wonderboy" opined that some fighters become so immersed in their adopted personas/alter egos that they eventually get consumed by them.

"Wonderboy" will now focus more on his family, teach karate to young children, and has also expressed interest in competing in Real American Freestyle ( RAF ). Fans might also see him as a desk analyst soon.

Thompson, who has been part of the UFC since 2012, recently retired with a spectacular head-kick knockout of Charles Radtke at UFC 334.

The UFC veteran used heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit as an example. Hokit's alter ego, "The Incredible Hok," is one of the main reasons he has gained popularity real quick. Hokit knows when to turn the persona on and off. Doing so might look easy from the outside, but for the 29-year-old, it can be a task that is emotionally and mentally not so easy.

Other than Hokit, fighters like Colby Covington can be one of the nicest dudes off camera but portray an entirely different personality in front of the cameras and are always busy playing the heel.

Fighters like Stephen Thompson himself, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and many others have stayed true to themselves. Some of them have engaged in controversy, have had heated pressers, and more without having to play a character all the time to become popular.

"Wonderboy" Warns Josh Hokit And Others Not To Get Consumed

Sometimes, being the realest is the key to becoming popular. However, for fighters who choose to play a "bad guy persona," Thompson wants them, including his buddy Josh Hokit, to be "careful" not to get consumed by the character they play so that in the long run they don't lose sight of their true selves. He said:

"I'm glad that I didn't have a different persona than what I was. Because a lot of times with these guys, you've seen it. Guys, they have this bad guy persona. And they're not necessarily mean guys. They're really sweet guys. But sometimes that character can consume you. You know, my buddy Hokiy. You've got to be careful because sometimes that character can consume you."

Check out Stephen Thompson's comments below: