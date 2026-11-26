Recent heavyweight title contender, Josh Hokit, has teased a potential move to light heavyweight after the drama between the champion and his teammate.

Could we see Josh Hokit in the light heavyweight division soon? If his recent reaction to the questions surrounding Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling potentially fighting are to be believed, he could be making the move down soon.

Following a statement from City Kickboxing head coach, Eugene Bareman, it was made abundantly clear that Ulberg and Stirling would not be facing off against each other for the light heavyweight strap, as they are teammates. Bareman said, "Navajo has been training for a top-class fight, and Carlos has been real busy with his rehab, and we just thought that those things take priority. But the status at the moment, and it's been like this forever, is that boys from the same gym don't fight. We've had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started; if you join this team you've got to commit to not fighting each other."

He went on to say, "some things are bigger than fighting. And friendship and a bond you've had with someone, sometimes that is a lot bigger than fighting each other. And that's the basic decision that we haven't come up with today, that's been the decision from the very onset."