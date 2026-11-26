Josh Hokit Teases Light Heavyweight Move in Reaction to Ulberg and Stirling Rumours
Recent heavyweight title contender, Josh Hokit, has teased a potential move to light heavyweight after the drama between the champion and his teammate.
Could we see Josh Hokit in the light heavyweight division soon? If his recent reaction to the questions surrounding Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling potentially fighting are to be believed, he could be making the move down soon.
Following a statement from City Kickboxing head coach, Eugene Bareman, it was made abundantly clear that Ulberg and Stirling would not be facing off against each other for the light heavyweight strap, as they are teammates. Bareman said, "Navajo has been training for a top-class fight, and Carlos has been real busy with his rehab, and we just thought that those things take priority. But the status at the moment, and it's been like this forever, is that boys from the same gym don't fight. We've had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started; if you join this team you've got to commit to not fighting each other."
He went on to say, "some things are bigger than fighting. And friendship and a bond you've had with someone, sometimes that is a lot bigger than fighting each other. And that's the basic decision that we haven't come up with today, that's been the decision from the very onset."
Josh Hokit Responds
Taking to social media, recent heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit has offered to 'save' the 205lbs division. Responding to the news that Stirling and Ulberg won't face each other, Hokit said, 'I need to save this bum division as well... If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc'.
I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc— The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 26, 2026
The move would make a lot of sense for Hokit. Despite weighing 230lbs, he's undersized for the division. When Tom Aspinall last competed, he weighed 255lbs and stands 6'5". Alexander Volkov stands a daunting 6'7" and weighs around 256lbs. Even Johnny Walker, a former career light heavyweight, is 6'6" and weighed 239lbs last time out.
Hokit stands 6'1" and weighed 231lbs for his title fight. He could make light heavyweight and be one of the bigger guys. He doesn't have 'that' equaliser at heavyweight, the one-punch knockout power. He relies on his speed and volume. When he's taken the step up in competition, he's failed to get his opponents out of there. Curtis Blaydes absorbed plenty of shots from Hokit and didn't waver. Derrick Lewis quit and wasn't cleanly finished. Ciryl Gane took plenty of shots from Hokit, none of which affected him long-term.
A move down in weight could be just what Hokit needs in 2027.