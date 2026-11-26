Josh Hokit's performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 seems to have made Dricus du Plessis a fan of the polarizing heavyweight contender.

It appears Dricus du Plessis was initially taken aback by Hokit's persona. However, following Hokit's UFC 334 fight against Ciryl Gane, the former middleweight champion seems to have become a fan of the heavyweight.

Inside the cage, Hokit has made a habit of flipping off his opponents and delivering outrageous callouts, with his bizarre remarks about Michelle Obama standing out as one particularly absurd moment. Outside the Octagon, he can be seen giving provocative interviews and making press conferences as unruly as possible.

Despite the wild nature of mixed martial arts, Josh Hokit has been a shock to the system for the UFC . The polarizing heavyweight is equally controversial inside and outside the Octagon.

Dricus du Plessis is a Josh Hokit Fan

Dricus du Plessis has no problem admitting that he's a fan of the ever-controversial Josh Hokit. However, that wasn't always the case. 'Stillknocks' initially had his doubts about Hokit, who constantly makes headlines for his out-of-line behaviour, controversial remarks, and antics.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old's performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 seems to have won over the South African.

Hokit gave the Frenchman a run for his money at Madison Square Garden, applying relentless pressure from the get-go. His pressure-heavy approach prevented Gane from settling into his usual stick-and-move tactics in the opening round, with the Frenchman only truly coming alive in the championship rounds.

While the American ultimately dropped a unanimous decision to 'Bon Gamin', his fearless approach appears to have resonated with du Plessis. During a recent sit-down with Fight Forecast, 'Stillknocks' said:

"I like it. I mean, in the beginning I was like, 'This guy is saying crazy stuff.' But the man can fight. The man can fight. And he is small. I think he's shorter than me. But he goes forward. Nah, I'm a fan now."

Reflecting on Hokit's fight against Gane, du Plessis added:

"Obviously he's lost that fight . There are so many people arguing he won the fight, just because he has zero fear. goes forward; he can wrestle, obviously. But the man's not afraid to go out there and go out on his shield. And I can always respect that."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis Reacts to Conor McGregor's Comments on Josh Hokit

Conor McGregor recently dubbed Josh Hokit the second-biggest star in the UFC after himself. And it appears Dricus du Plessis is perfectly fine with that distinction.

During the aforementioned interview, the former middleweight champion was asked what he made of McGregor's comments about the polarizing heavyweight. Du Plessis stated that he couldn't be mad about it, arguing that Hokit isn't just all trash talk but also backs up his infamous persona with credible performances inside the Octagon:

"I mean, he's on everybody's mouth. So whether you like him or hate him, the man is doing what he needs to do to get that ching, and I've got to respect that. And you know, it's not like he's just talking a lot and winning. He's going out there and performing and being entertaining. I've nothing bad to say about that."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below: