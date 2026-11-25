Ethyn Ewing Reveals why Bryce Mitchell Withdrew from Planned UFC 334 Fight
Ethyn Ewing recently revealed that he was supposed to take on Bryce Mitchell on the UFC 334 card, but Mitchell pulled out of their fight.
Bantamweight contender Ethyn Ewing has shed some light on why his showdown with Bryce Mitchell never materialized at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden. While fight fans were left wondering why the bout fell through before being discussed for December, Ewing explained in a recent interview that "Thug Nasty" had a very good reason to step away from the New York City card: the birth of his child.
According to Ewing, the promotion originally had the two 135-pounders lined up for the November pay-per-view event before Mitchell’s family milestone forced a change of plans. Although the UFC initially targeted rebooking the matchup for UFC 335 in December, that pivot ultimately fell apart as well. Instead, Ewing is now locked in to face Kyler Phillips on the UFC 335 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 12.
Missing out on a recognizable name like Mitchell is tough for an up-and-coming fighter trying to climb the ladder, especially with Mitchell (19-4) carrying serious momentum at bantamweight. Known for his relentless grappling, landing 3.12 takedowns per 15 minutes and famously pulling off a rare Twister submission, Mitchell last competed in June, submitting Santiago Luna in the third round.
Moving On to a New Test at UFC 335
Rather than dwelling on the missed opportunity against Mitchell, Ewing (10-2) is keeping his focus on finishing 2026 with a bang. "The Professor Finesser" has been on an absolute tear, riding a 10-fight winning streak since dropping his first two professional bouts back in 2022.
Since bursting onto the UFC scene on short notice with a unanimous decision win over Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322 and following it up with a third-round TKO of Rafael Estevam in April, Ewing has quickly established himself as a problem in the division. Backing up his seven career knockouts, official UFC stats show Ewing lands a blistering 7.44 significant strikes per minute at a 55% clip while stuffing 100% of takedowns attempted against him.
He will need every bit of that output and defensive discipline against Phillips (12-5). Even though "The Matrix" enters Las Vegas on a three-fight skid, he remains a dangerous, well-rounded veteran, giving Ewing the exact main card showcase he wanted to close out the year.