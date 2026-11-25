Bantamweight contender Ethyn Ewing has shed some light on why his showdown with Bryce Mitchell never materialized at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden. While fight fans were left wondering why the bout fell through before being discussed for December, Ewing explained in a recent interview that "Thug Nasty" had a very good reason to step away from the New York City card: the birth of his child.

According to Ewing, the promotion originally had the two 135-pounders lined up for the November pay-per-view event before Mitchell’s family milestone forced a change of plans. Although the UFC initially targeted rebooking the matchup for UFC 335 in December, that pivot ultimately fell apart as well. Instead, Ewing is now locked in to face Kyler Phillips on the UFC 335 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 12.

Missing out on a recognizable name like Mitchell is tough for an up-and-coming fighter trying to climb the ladder, especially with Mitchell (19-4) carrying serious momentum at bantamweight. Known for his relentless grappling, landing 3.12 takedowns per 15 minutes and famously pulling off a rare Twister submission, Mitchell last competed in June, submitting Santiago Luna in the third round.