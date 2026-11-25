"I wrote it on my board" - Navajo Stirling Gets Real About Whether He's 'Fighter off the Year' After Jiri Prochazka Win

Navajo Stirling recently shared his thoughts on whether he deserves the 'Fighter of the Year' award after beating Jiri Prochazka in his latest outing.

Given that he knocked out all four of his opponents this year, paired with his unbeaten record, many believe Stirling deserves a 'Fighter of the Year' shout. However, he's focused on winning the 'Breakout Fighter of the Year' award.

Stirling went up against Prochazka in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 and secured an incredible second-round knockout victory. This marked the 29-year-old Kiwi's fourth win in the octagon this year and extended his undefeated streak to 12-0 as a professional fighter. Stirling notably finished Jan Blachowicz, Ion Cutelaba, and Bruno Lopes in his previous three outings.

Navajo Stirling recently shared his thoughts on whether he deserves the 'Fighter of the Year' award after beating Jiri Prochazka in his latest outing.

Navajo Stirling Talks 'Fighter of the Year' Shout After UFC Qatar Win

In an interview with Home of Fight, Navajo Stirling got real about whether he deserves the 'Fighter of the Year' award after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in his latest outing. The Kiwi made it clear that he wasn't bothered by fans not giving him 'Fighter of the Year' and revealed that he is gunning for 'Breakout Fighter of the Year' instead. He said:

"Some people say I'm not 'Fighter of the Year' and that's fine, I don't mind. I think what I was wanting to come for was 'Breakout Fighter of the Year' because I went from being unknown to putting everyone on notice. That's what I set out for. I know that 'Fighter of the Year' could be out of reach because I'm not fighting for titles or defending titles."

He continued:

"Yeah, but breakout fighter, I swear to god, it has to be me, has to be me for sure... I set it out four for four. I wrote it on my board. I wrote two bonuses, at least two bonuses, and then all finishes. And I hit them all."

Catch Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Navajo Stirling Wants To Finish Two More Former UFC Champions Next

It appears Navajo Stirling has set some lofty goals for himself while staying frosty about challenging his close friend and teammate Carlos Ulberg for the UFC light heavyweight title. In a post-fight presser after UFC Qatar, the 29-year-old Kiwi named Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev as potential next fights and said:

"Ankalaev is definitely someone I was thinking about after. He's a really, really good fighter. Very, very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he will be a tough test for anyone. And that's an exciting fight for me as well... You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those are big-time fights. If I could beat those guys, I could really establish my name and earn respect across the MMA community and kick off my dynasty."

Catch Navajo Stirling's comments below:

While Ankalaev is coming off a fifth-round knockout win over Bogdan Guskov at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, Pereira was defeated by Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title fight at UFC White House in June. The Brazilian is now set to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev has accepted Stirling's challenge and offered to face him in February. However, the Kiwi isn't keen on jumping back into another training camp so soon and dismissed the Russian fighter's offer.