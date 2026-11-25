Jon Jones made a proclamation earlier this year, claiming that Khamzat Chimaev could do very well if he moved up to light heavyweight.

Jon Jones sees massive potential for Khamzat Chimaev north of 185 pounds. Speaking with Red Corner MMA in Thailand back in January 2026, the former two-division champion views the Chechen-born grappler as a serious threat well beyond the middleweight division.

“I think Khamzat could win at any weight,” Jones said. “I think he’s big enough to compete with heavyweights… I think he’d do great against these guys like Pereira and Ankalaev and all these guys.”

Jones made those remarks before Alex Pereira vacated his light heavyweight belt in February to move up to heavyweight, where he has since fought Ciryl Gane and is slated to meet Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December. While Pereira may no longer be waiting in the 205-pound ranks if Chimaev decides to move up, Jones’ point still hits home. Naming Pereira, a two-division champion who holds 11 knockouts in his 13 wins, alongside former light heavyweight titleholder Magomed Ankalaev (22-2-1, 1 NC) shows the exact elite caliber of fighter Jones believes Chimaev can handle.