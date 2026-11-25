Jon Jones Says Khamzat Chimaev Would ‘Do Great’ Against Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Jon Jones made a proclamation earlier this year, claiming that Khamzat Chimaev could do very well if he moved up to light heavyweight.
Jon Jones sees massive potential for Khamzat Chimaev north of 185 pounds. Speaking with Red Corner MMA in Thailand back in January 2026, the former two-division champion views the Chechen-born grappler as a serious threat well beyond the middleweight division.
“I think Khamzat could win at any weight,” Jones said. “I think he’s big enough to compete with heavyweights… I think he’d do great against these guys like Pereira and Ankalaev and all these guys.”
Jones made those remarks before Alex Pereira vacated his light heavyweight belt in February to move up to heavyweight, where he has since fought Ciryl Gane and is slated to meet Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December. While Pereira may no longer be waiting in the 205-pound ranks if Chimaev decides to move up, Jones’ point still hits home. Naming Pereira, a two-division champion who holds 11 knockouts in his 13 wins, alongside former light heavyweight titleholder Magomed Ankalaev (22-2-1, 1 NC) shows the exact elite caliber of fighter Jones believes Chimaev can handle.
Looking Beyond a Tough Setback
A lot has shifted in the MMA landscape since January. Chimaev (15-1) suffered the first loss of his professional career in May at UFC 328, dropping a split decision and his middleweight title to Sean Strickland. Despite that setback, Jones has doubled down on his support for "Borz," maintaining in later interviews that Chimaev can beat anyone if he enters the Octagon with the right mindset.
The numbers back up why Jones is so high on Chimaev's ability to hang with bigger men. According to official UFC stats, Chimaev averages an absurd 5.32 takedowns per 15 minutes while landing 54% of his significant strikes. Before running into Strickland, he had already teased a jump to light heavyweight, and his brother noted he was even preparing for a 205-pound clash with Jiri Prochazka. Whether Chimaev pursues a Strickland rematch first or finally tests the waters at light heavyweight, Jones clearly believes his frame and wrestling translate to the top of the sport.