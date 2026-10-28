Sean Strickland punches Khamzat Chimaev during his fight against in Middleweight bout at UFC 328

Khamzat Chimaev warns Sean Strickland that he will pursue a rematch at light heavyweight or heavyweight if the UFC champion moves up.

Khamzat Chimaev is sending a strong message: Sean Strickland won't be able to dodge him, even if the UFC middleweight champ decides to move up a weight class. After their first fight at UFC 328 in May, where Chimaev came up short, he's reignited his desire for a rematch. With Strickland's next steps shrouded in uncertainty due to a reported disagreement over fighter pay, Chimaev is ready to chase his rival, no matter where he goes in the weight divisions.

Khamzat Chimaev Threatens to Follow Strickland to Any Division

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Chimaev delivered a blunt message about his determination to face Strickland again.

“We will make the matchup. Don’t worry. Light heavyweight, heavyweight, wherever he goes, we go after him,” Chimaev said.

“I’m the hunter. He’s a chicken running away,” he added.

The comments underline Chimaev’s desire to settle the rivalry, regardless of where the matchup takes place. The Chechen-born fighter previously held the UFC middleweight title before losing it to Strickland via split decision at UFC 328.

Chimaev has continued to push for another opportunity against the American, although a rematch has not been officially announced.

Strickland’s Future Remains Uncertain

Strickland’s next move has become a major talking point after he publicly expressed frustration with his UFC pay. There are whispers that the champion might consider a move up to light heavyweight if his contract issues aren't sorted out, which could pave the way for a rematch at 205 pounds.

But just because Chimaev is eyeing Strickland doesn't mean the UFC has locked in that fight. There's also talk of Nassourdine Imavov as a possible contender, which keeps the middleweight title picture uncertain.

Chimaev has been clear about his desire for another big fight and is keen on settling his rivalry with Strickland. Whether that showdown takes place in the middleweight division or elsewhere will hinge on the UFC's plans and what Strickland decides to do next.