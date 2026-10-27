Khamzat Chimaev has revealed intense striking footage from the UAE as he prepares to chase Sean Strickland across multiple weight classes for a rematch.

Red Corner MMA posted an almost one-minute video of Chimaev training in the United Arab Emirates. In the brief clip, the shirtless former champion could be seen working on his striking combinations inside the gym.

He has not lost hope, however, and vows to chase "Tarzan" everywhere. His recent training videos prove his competitive drive, showing him training at full intensity despite being away from the UFC Octagon for over five months.

Since Sean Strickland won the UFC middleweight title by split decision at UFC 328 , Khamzat Chimaev has remained without an official UFC booking. In the meantime, "Borz" aggressively pushed for a rematch but failed to secure it.

He landed in the UAE on Saturday, taking an immediate flight from Las Vegas after his dominant victory at RAF 14 on Friday night. He arrived in Abu Dhabi just in time to attend UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena that same evening to support his teammates.

He has remained in the UAE since to transition his training camp and prepare for his Nov. 14 crossover wrestling bout against Colby Covington. However, the latest training footage shared by Red Corner MMA does not look like typical wrestling prep.

Instead, "Borz" appears to be keeping himself ready for an MMA fight against Sean Strickland in the near future. His goals became even clearer during a recent interview, where he stated he will follow Strickland to light heavyweight or even heavyweight if the champion decides to move up.

Meanwhile, Strickland has put the entire UFC middleweight title picture on hold. In June, he stated he was targeting a December return for his first defense to recover from a broken nose sustained early in the bout against Chimaev.

Everything changed after UFC 329. Conor McGregor returned from a five-year layoff to secure a $30 million payday, only to lose to Max Holloway in just 69 seconds. The massive payout infuriated Strickland.

He has since indicated he could vacate his belt and move up to light heavyweight just to speed-run the end of his UFC contract if negotiations stall. He also expressed interest in boxing for a bigger payday, even suggesting a potential fight against Jake Paul.

Amid this uncertainty, Chimaev is keeping himself sharp through freestyle wrestling. His recent win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler moved him to 4-0 in the RAF, adding to his earlier victories over Dillon Danis and Tyron Woodley. He could improve that record to 5-0 on Nov. 14.

However, wrestling was never Chimaev's primary target, and right now, no opponent occupies his mind quite like Strickland.