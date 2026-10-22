Sean Strickland turned Khamzat Chimaev’s title reign upside down at UFC 328, taking a split decision in May to reclaim the middleweight championship. ‘Borz’ was furious and wanted an immediate shot at redemption, but Nassourdine Imavov stood in the way of his comeback plans.

As far as Chimaev, the Emirati fighter is ready to follow him to hell and back for another shot at redemption.

It’s almost certain that Sean Strickland will have to defend his title against Imavov sooner or later. However, a rather unexpected twist has emerged, with the middleweight champion feuding with the UFC over his pay. Strickland has made it clear that if the issue remains unresolved, he would rather vacate his title and move up to light heavyweight to fight out the remainder of his contract.

Now, in a twist nobody expected, Chimaev seems to be looking beyond the very championship he was so desperate to win.

“If he goes up to 205, I’ll go after him and take his head,” Chimaev told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. "I go straight after . If he goes higher weight, I’ll go to heavyweight. This guy is not going to run from me.”

Chimaev has wasted no time making it clear that he wants the biggest challenges possible after capturing the title, and a rematch with Strickland remains high on his list. Given the magnitude of their 2026 grudge match, it’s hardly surprising that ‘Borz’ wants another shot at settling the score.

“They’re gonna pay good for our fight,” Chimaev said. “That’s why I go after . It’s a big check.”

‘Borz’ certainly believes he was the rightful winner of UFC 328, and he has a reason to think so. Chimaev dominated the fight with 7:16 of control time, compared to Strickland’s meagre 3:01. On top of that, he landed nine successful takedowns, while Strickland managed none. However, when it came to striking, Chimaev fell behind, with Strickland landing 123 significant strikes compared to the champion’s 98.

“I won the match, but they took my belt,” said Chimaev, speaking to ESPN. “I’m not a judge, but I’ve never seen the guy who is running backwards win the fight. First time in the history of UFC you see the guy who is running backwards win the belt.”

Since that defeat, Strickland has stayed away from the Octagon, while Chimaev has been sharpening his wrestling skills at RAF and adding multiple wins to his record. So, when will ‘Borz’ make his UFC comeback?

‘Borz’ Signals His Comeback Could Be Near

It’s been months since Khamzat Chimaev last stepped into the UFC Octagon. While ‘Borz’ typically fights just once a year, calls for his return have been growing, especially with the middleweight champion eager for a rematch with Sean Strickland.

However, that showdown appears unlikely for now. Despite the uncertainty, Chimaev has come forward with a clear message: his return is coming soon.

“Hopefully soon, very soon,” Chimaev said about his return. “I’ve been training, asking about a fight. So we’ll see. I don’t know what’s going on with him and Imavov and those guys. If they fight, they fight. If they don’t fight, I want to fight with some of them.”

It should come as no surprise who he wants next. Going by that timeline, a Strickland vs. Imavov clash could take place in December at UFC Saudi Arabia, while a rematch between Strickland and Chimaev could be on the cards for May next year.