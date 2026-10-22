The former middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev accuses the current champion of avoiding top contenders.

Khamzat Chimaev recently gave an interview to Home of Fight while promoting his Real American Freestyle (RAF) fight against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on 23 October.

The champion has also threatened to vacate the title and move to light heavyweight to work out his contract. However, Chimaev believes nothing and blamed Strickland for stalling the division.

Sean Strickland is currently involved in a dispute with the UFC over his payday. The middleweight champion has reportedly stated he will not sign new contracts and has refused to book a fight against Nassourdine Imavov.

When asked about Strickland’s current situation with the UFC, Chimaev didn’t hesitate. He replied, “[The UFC] thought he was gonna be active, and this sh*t guy keeps running from fights.”

“He doesn’t wanna accept against Imavov; he doesn’t wanna accept me. Hopefully, they make something. I’m waiting and open for everything,” Chimaev said about fighting Strickland.

Strickland and Chimaev crossed paths at UFC 328, in Chimaev’s first title defense. He lost via a split decision and has since been calling for a rematch.

Chimaev Faced Health Issues Before the Strickland Loss

Khamzat Chimaev was supposed to fight for the light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka after his middleweight championship victory.

However, the UFC changed the plan, and Chimaev was booked against Strickland. As a result, the weight-cutting process turned out to be a nightmare for Chimaev.

He suffered various health issues, including a body shutdown. However, he made the weight, but the effects were visible in his fight.

The then-champion appeared slower in the later rounds and also avoided grappling to save energy. Despite his efforts, Chimaev suffered a defeat.

He wants a rematch now and has put $1 million on the line for Strickland. If the rematch doesn’t come through, Chimaev is game to fight Caio Borralho in a title eliminator bout.