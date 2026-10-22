Chechen delegation welcomed at Ankara s Kecioren Municipality ANKARA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 16: Mayor of Kecioren Mesut Ozarslan (not seen) receives a Chechen delegation including Olympic and world champion athletes, along with UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev, at the municipality building in Ankara, Turkiye, on August 16, 2026. Ahmet Serdar Eser Anadolu Ankara Turkey.

The former UFC middleweight champion reveals he suffered health issues before his first title defense.

Khamzat Chimaev is one of those fighters who face issues settling in one weight class. The Russian Emirati star has switched several weight classes, including welterweight, before finally winning the title in middleweight.

However, the UFC shifted plans and booked him for his first title defense against Sean Strickland in May 2026. Subsequently, Chimaev revealed he faced issues cutting weight.

After winning the middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis in 2025. Chimaev was in talks for a light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka.

In an interview with ESPN, Chimaev revealed he suffered similar weight issues ahead of the Strickland fight.

“It was always tough, always had some problems. Every fighter has some problems. My problem is my problem. It was tough, it was hard. If I didn't die there and stay here, I'd be back. Weight cut was always tough. I was supposed to fight light heavyweight. I was thinking I was going to go for the next bout, but it didn't happen. Then I needed to cut the weight,” Chimaev said while revealing the health issues.

When asked about the night before the Strickland bout, Chimaev said he remembers nothing. “Beginning I remember, but after I don't remember so much. Body was feeling bad; that's it. I don't know, we'll see what happens. If you don't die, it makes you strong,” Chimaev said.

Per reports, Chimaev suffered water depletion, oxygen deprivation, and physical shutdown during the weight-cut process, forcing the team to halt it for several hours.

The former champion appeared exhausted in the later rounds. He ditched the wrestling-heavy approach and mostly fought on his feet. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and Chimaev lost via a unanimous decision.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants a Rematch or Title Eliminator

Khamzat Chimaev demanded an immediate rematch and ‌offered $1 million to Sean Strickland to fight inside or outside the cage.

Chimaev promised to avenge his loss, but Strickland is reportedly in talks to take on another leading contender, Nassourdine Imavov. As a result, a rematch appears unlikely for now.

However, Chimaev has another option. He also desires to fight the No. 6-ranked Caio Borralho in a title eliminator bout.

With Chimaev having his option sorted, the decision for his next fight now rests with the UFC officials.