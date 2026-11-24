Josh Hokit has advised Gable Steveson to cut ties with his head coach, former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Now, the 29-year-old is targeting Jones' relationship with UFC heavyweight Gable Steveson.

The trash talk escalated when Hokit brought up Jones' past legal troubles. In retaliation, Jones took aim at Hokit's married life.

Retired heavyweight Jones and active fighter Hokit have been taking personal shots at each other ever since Jones criticised Hokit's performance against Ciryl Gane in their title fight at UFC 334 on November 14.

Josh Hokit Says Jon Jones Is Using Gable Steveson to Stay Relevant

“He only does things to benefit him. If I had one thing to tell Gable, it's that is only coaching him to keep his name relevant in the sport,” Josh Hokit said on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping.

“You need to get away from people like that. They're a leech, a cancer. They're not in it for your best interest,” Hokit added.

Steveson and Jones teamed up during the latter's preparation for his first heavyweight title defence against Stipe Miocic in 2024. Jones won the fight via ‌spinning kick knockout.

After retiring from professional fighting, 'Bones' took on a coaching role and began working with Steveson for his UFC career.

More On The Hokit and Jones Rivalry

Hokit and Jones were former training partners in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, their relationship has taken a much uglier turn in recent months.

Jones previously claimed that he had dominated Hokit during sparring sessions when they trained together. Hokit later fired back at the former UFC champion with a diss track released a few weeks before his fight against Gane.

Despite already bringing up each other's family lives and personal controversies, the two have shown no signs of ending their feud. Hokit has also threatened to release another diss track targeting Jones.

The rivalry has attracted attention from fans, many of whom would like to see Jones come out of retirement to fight Hokit.

A matchup between the two could be a dream fight for the American heavyweight. A victory over Jones could fast-track Hokit's title ambitions, while the rivalry could also create a major promotional opportunity for the UFC.