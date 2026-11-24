UFC Freedom 250 Post-Fight Press Conference WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Josh Hokit participates in a press conference with other fight winners and Dana White following UFC Freedom 250 at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC on June 15, 2026. Nathan Posner Anadolu Washington United States.

Josh Hokit revealed that he texted UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell after his loss to Ciryl Gane, promising a different result in a potential rematch.

The American accepted his defeat but made a strong case for a rematch during an appearance on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping.

Despite the defeat, Hokit's stock rose as the 29-year-old showed tremendous heart inside the Octagon. He immediately called for a rematch and has now revealed the message he sent to Campbell.

Hokit entered his first UFC heavyweight title fight with an undefeated 10-0 record. However, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gane at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14.

"He might have got the better of the battle that day. He won the competition, he won that rule set, but he did not win the war. So we'll run it back. And I think it's going to be different," Hokit said.

"I texted Hunter Campbell immediately after. I said, 'I will break him next time.' And I truly believe it. I just got to be a little bit smarter about it. I thought I would break him just off of willpower," Hokit added.

The fight headlined UFC 334 and marked Hokit's first main event appearance. The 29-year-old is known for his antics and mic skills, but he also backed up his personality with an amazing performance inside the cage. The matchup earned Fight of the Night honours, and Hokit remains confident that he will become champion one day.

"I still got a nice house that I acquired in one year of the UFC. So it's only up from here. I'm going to keep working, and I believe I will be champion one day," Hokit said.

Hokit’s Case for Rematch

Following the fight, Hokit also brought up the eye poke from Gane in the opening round, claiming that it affected his vision. The American used the incident to further strengthen his case for a rematch.

Interestingly, even Gane's team appears open to running it back, given the media attention Hokit attracts with his antics. Team Gane also acknowledged that a rematch could prove financially beneficial for both fighters.