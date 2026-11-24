Chasing a payday against Conor McGregor has ruined more than a few timelines in mixed martial arts, and Chael Sonnen sees Max Holloway walking straight into that same danger zone.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen revealed that the UFC locker room has essentially iced Holloway out of matchmaking chatter while the Hawaiian star holds out hope for a trilogy bout with McGregor. According to Sonnen, fighters across the roster already treat Holloway as unavailable until the promotion decides whether McGregor is actually returning.

"I know that the locker room knows," Sonnen said. "I know that the boys know. And nobody called Max out. Nobody said Max's name. There's a feel within the industry, right or wrong, that Max is off the table until we find out if we're going to do Conor part three. And if we're not, he'll end up like Chandler, which is broken-hearted and an opportunity lost."