The Michael Chandler Trap? Chael Sonnen Weighs In on Max Holloway Waiting for Conor McGregor
Chael Sonnen warns Max Holloway of the danger he is in if he waits for the Conor McGregor fight and compares him to Michael Chandler.
Chasing a payday against Conor McGregor has ruined more than a few timelines in mixed martial arts, and Chael Sonnen sees Max Holloway walking straight into that same danger zone.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen revealed that the UFC locker room has essentially iced Holloway out of matchmaking chatter while the Hawaiian star holds out hope for a trilogy bout with McGregor. According to Sonnen, fighters across the roster already treat Holloway as unavailable until the promotion decides whether McGregor is actually returning.
"I know that the locker room knows," Sonnen said. "I know that the boys know. And nobody called Max out. Nobody said Max's name. There's a feel within the industry, right or wrong, that Max is off the table until we find out if we're going to do Conor part three. And if we're not, he'll end up like Chandler, which is broken-hearted and an opportunity lost."
Lessons From the UFC 329 Letdown
The comparison to Michael Chandler hits close to home for fight fans. Chandler spent roughly two years on the sidelines waiting for a promised bout with McGregor after coaching opposite him on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2023, a fight that fell apart at UFC 303 in June 2024 before Chandler eventually returned and dropped four straight bouts to fall to 23-11.
Holloway (28-9), who turns 35 next month, finds himself in a tricky spot after his long-awaited rematch with McGregor at UFC 329 on July 11 ended in anti-climactic fashion. McGregor (22-7) blew out his knee just 69 seconds into the opening round, handing Holloway a first-round TKO victory that evened their series at 1-1 following McGregor's 2013 unanimous decision win.
Immediately afterward, Holloway stated he did not care how long he had to wait for a rubber match, a stance Sonnen previously called "the dumbest thing of the year." With McGregor recently posting gym footage claiming his knee is healed and targeting Holloway for the final bout on his UFC contract, the temptation to sit tight is obvious. Still, as Sonnen pointed out, banking on McGregor's timetable is a gamble that rarely pays off without a cost.