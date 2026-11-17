Conor McGregor wants Max Holloway once more to finish their unsettled business, clarifying what other fighters need to get a fight with him.

McGregor's notoriety in the UFC community and beyond makes him a dream matchup for almost every fighter. Additionally, the fact that 'The Notorious' has only a single fight left in his current contract has caused multiple fighters to call him out for a scrap.

Conor McGregor's untoward return to the Octagon at UFC 329 seems to have lit a fire inside the Irishman to prove his potential in his next encounter, and 'The Notorious' wants the same opponent for the purpose: Max Holloway .

Even the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, was on the list of fighters desiring a piece of McGregor. But the Irishman rejected the idea of facing a new opponent in what could be his final UFC fight. McGregor's words revealed that he is much more interested in settling his unfinished business with Holloway that started at UFC 329. While the UFC 329 fight between the two was clearly stopped due to McGregor's compromised condition, the Irishman still dissed Holloway while demanding a rematch.

During his appearance at the BKFC Glasgow post-event press conference, McGregor said, "It has to be Holloway; just do the fuc*ing thing again. He didn’t engage once. He called for the stoppage. I’d have done him on one fuc*ing leg. He wasn't coming near me. It’s heartbreaking & I’m still dealing with it. But it has to be Holloway. Come on, just dust it off and redo it."

McGregor also sounded confident about avoiding a similar end to his desired rematch, detailing how he had returned to the octagon within "nine months" of undergoing surgery for a similar injury earlier. "I'm on my way back. What's it now? November? Three months (already) I'm over surgery," McGregor said. "I've done this injury before and returned within nine months. So, nine months is pre-summer (2027). I just wanna go again and again."

After clarifying his preference, McGregor also addressed the fighters who called him out. 'The Notorious' sidelined the ones like Terrence McKinney, saying, "A fighter that fights me, put some respect on my name. If you're not a world champion fighter, if you've not got world accolades on your name, don't even utter my fuc*ing name. If you're a national champion, if you're a regional champion, if you've done 'fu*k all' and got a few likes, go fu*k yourself. Don't mention my name unless you're a world-caliber fighter."

Conor McGregor went off on Max Holloway & says final UFC fight has to be the trilogy “It has to be Holloway, just do the f*****g thing again. He didn’t engage once. He called for the stoppage. I’d have done him on one f*****g leg. It’s heartbreaking & I’m still dealing with it” https://t.co/hAdXha3dIM — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) November 8, 2026

McKinney called McGregor out after his first-round TKO victory over Jim Miller at UFC 324 with an "old man" diss. 'TRex' stated, "Let me get Conor McGregor next. Southpaw vs. southpaw. I'll put that old man to sleep. At welterweight, let's go." However, given that McKinney has never been even close to a world championship title in his career so far, the chances of the materialization of his wish aren't looking pretty bright.

The reigning lightweight king, Gaethje, fulfils McGregor's criteria, but the difference between the two's preferred weight classes makes fixing this matchup a complicated task as well. So while McGregor has made his choice clear, only time can tell who he will find standing across the octagon in his next encounter.