Michael Bisping and Paul Felder were shocked to hear that Brian Ortega was hesitating to hit Dan Hooker because he felt 'bad.'

When Brian Ortega laid down his gloves after losing to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar on Saturday, his post-fight confession caught plenty of people off guard. Standing inside the octagon, the 35-year-old admitted he had healed from the anger that once fueled his career and actually felt bad hitting his opponent.

For retired UFC veterans Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, that kind of mindset inside a cage is almost impossible to wrap their heads around. Speaking on Bisping's "Believe You Me" podcast, both former contenders admitted they still carry a competitive edge long after hanging up their gloves.

"You can see the fact that he says 'I felt bad hitting him' is crazy," Bisping said. Felder agreed, noting that even in casual sparring sessions today, that hesitation still does not exist for him. Bisping added that while he no longer wants to grind through brutal training camps, he still keeps a piece of that killer instinct—and agreed Ortega made the right call by walking away once his disappeared.