Paul Felder and Michael Bisping Call Brian Ortega’s Hesitation to Hit Dan Hooker "Crazy"
Michael Bisping and Paul Felder were shocked to hear that Brian Ortega was hesitating to hit Dan Hooker because he felt 'bad.'
When Brian Ortega laid down his gloves after losing to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar on Saturday, his post-fight confession caught plenty of people off guard. Standing inside the octagon, the 35-year-old admitted he had healed from the anger that once fueled his career and actually felt bad hitting his opponent.
For retired UFC veterans Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, that kind of mindset inside a cage is almost impossible to wrap their heads around. Speaking on Bisping's "Believe You Me" podcast, both former contenders admitted they still carry a competitive edge long after hanging up their gloves.
"You can see the fact that he says 'I felt bad hitting him' is crazy," Bisping said. Felder agreed, noting that even in casual sparring sessions today, that hesitation still does not exist for him. Bisping added that while he no longer wants to grind through brutal training camps, he still keeps a piece of that killer instinct—and agreed Ortega made the right call by walking away once his disappeared.
A Slow Start Cost Ortega in Doha
Looking back at the lightweight bout itself, Bisping and Felder felt Ortega's mental detachment showed up early. Ortega had already told his coach, Henry Hooft, on fight morning that he felt ready to retire, and it looked like he struggled to pull the trigger once the cage door closed.
Facing a much taller, 6-foot lightweight in Hooker, who entered the night desperate to snap a three-fight losing streak, Ortega spent the opening 10 minutes stuck at kicking range. Hooker took full advantage, outlanding Ortega 146-70 in significant strikes across three rounds on his way to a clean unanimous decision (30-27 across the board).
By the time Ortega pressed forward in the final five minutes, it was too little, too late. Felder even brought it up to Ortega at the airport afterward, telling him that if he had fought with that same Round 3 urgency from the opening bell, the night could have played out very differently. Instead, Ortega walked away from the sport with a 16-6 (1 NC) record, while Hooker (25-15) got a much-needed reset at 155 pounds.