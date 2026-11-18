NEW Fans React To Conor McGregor Calling Josh Hokit ‘Biggest Draw' Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Josh Hokit and Conor McGregor Credits: Instagram/@theincredible_hok and Instagram/@thenotoriousmma

Fans give their reactions to Conor McGregor labeling Josh Hokit as the ‘biggest draw’ in the UFC.

Josh Hokit put on a valiant display against Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship bout. That wasn't enough for the American to land his maiden UFC title. However, despite the loss, Hokit has been getting praise from all over the MMA fraternity. ‘The Incredible Hok’ perhaps got the biggest compliment of his career from Conor McGregor. In a recent X post, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about Hokit’s game and praised him for his antics. McGregor even went ahead and labeled the American fighter as the “biggest draw” in the UFC. He wrote, “After the weekend's performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokitis the biggest draw in the UFC today! Bravochamp! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in theright place with Paradigm Sports CONTRACTMAXXING 101.”

Interestingly, both McGregor and Hokit have a lot in common. Both fighters have been in the headlines for their trash talk and unique shenanigans inside the octagon. Additionally, Hokit is also managed by Paradigm Sports, which is owned by McGregor’s good friend Audie Attar. Following the comment, fans could not help but chime in with their takes. One fan said, “So glad my two favorites fighters are on the same page. I must be thinking correctly? lol.” Another fan noted, “He ain’t bigger than Paddy, Ilia, Justin, Periera, O’Malley, or Volk champ.” A third fan stated, “Totally agree! Hokit = viewers Whether they wanna see Hokit win or get the 💩 beat out of him, they wanna see him fight” This user opined, “No one will ever match conners press conferences. At times they were better than matches.” Another fan prompted, “Tbf i think Ilia and Josh are right now the biggest stars.”