Joe Rogan expresses his discontent after Marc Goddard overlooked the eye poke from Ciryl Gane.

Ciryl Gane might have won the heavyweight championship, but his antics are landing him in hot water. The French star has been one of the most intimidating fighters in Dana White's promotion. However, owing to the controversy involving an accidental eye poke, Joe Rogan did not hesitate to vent out his frustrations.

During the UFC 334 main event, Hokit looked to be pressing Gane from the start. However, when the bout was 45 seconds old, Gane made an eye poke. While it was accidental, Hokit was visibly struggling with his vision immediately after the contact was made. Surprisingly, this offense was overlooked by the referee in charge, Marc Goddard.

Looking back at the spot, UFC color commentator is furious. According to Rogan, Gane should have been fined a point for his actions. The 59-year-old said, “He didn't even get fined a point, which I thought was crazy. That was such a bad eye poke... You can't extend your hand towards someone's eyes. That's a point. That should be just like grabbing a fence—point.”