UFC Color Commentator Unhappy with Ciryl Gane’s Eye Poke
Joe Rogan expresses his discontent after Marc Goddard overlooked the eye poke from Ciryl Gane.
Ciryl Gane might have won the heavyweight championship, but his antics are landing him in hot water. The French star has been one of the most intimidating fighters in Dana White's promotion. However, owing to the controversy involving an accidental eye poke, Joe Rogan did not hesitate to vent out his frustrations.
During the UFC 334 main event, Hokit looked to be pressing Gane from the start. However, when the bout was 45 seconds old, Gane made an eye poke. While it was accidental, Hokit was visibly struggling with his vision immediately after the contact was made. Surprisingly, this offense was overlooked by the referee in charge, Marc Goddard.
Looking back at the spot, UFC color commentator is furious. According to Rogan, Gane should have been fined a point for his actions. The 59-year-old said, “He didn't even get fined a point, which I thought was crazy. That was such a bad eye poke... You can't extend your hand towards someone's eyes. That's a point. That should be just like grabbing a fence—point.”
Surely, a point deduction in Round 1 could have changed the outcome. With the round ending in a draw, the fight would then have been stranded at 2-2. Additionally, Hokit would have also gotten a mental boost, which could have helped him push a little more.
Josh Hokit Wants an Immediate Rematch
Hokit earned a lot of respect for how he approached his fight against Gane. After his loss, the American fighter made sure to vent out his frustration about the controversial eye poke. Speaking about the incident, Hokit stated that he could have quit the bout. But he chose to stay because he cared about the fans.
Hokit wrote on X, “He completely poked my eye out 40 into the fight. I complained and got no help. Blinded, I had every excuse to walk away and blow up the entire event. But I didn't quit on you, and I didn't quit on the fans. I care about this sport way too much to ever take the easy way out. I'm not a bitch. Most people know I won that night. That’s why I am making the case that we should run it back."
At the moment, there is no confirmation about a rematch.