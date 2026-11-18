After Kayla Harrison won her UFC championship, a 6-year-old bet with Henry Cejudo has resurfaced.

Kayla Harrison just proved why she is addressed as a legend. Even after winning a couple of Olympic gold medals and more than one PFL championship, the fighter is still going strong. Following her recent victory against Amanda Nunes in UFC 334, a new feather has been added to her crown. That's reignited a six-year-old challenge with Henry Cejudo.

Back in 2020, Harrison and Cejudo got into an argument about who among the two was the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. With Khabib Nurmagomedov as the moderator, Harrison promised that she would clinch another PFL championship, get a contract with the UFC, and even win a belt in Dana White’s promotion.

Back then, it looked a bit far-fetched. However, cut to 2026, Harrison has already checked off all the boxes. This brings us back to their viral bet. The Olympic gold medalist challenged ‘Triple C’ that if she manages to achieve the promised milestones, Cejudo will have to perform 100 ‘anytime’ pushups.