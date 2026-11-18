Kayla Harrison’s Six-Year-old Challenge to Henry Cejudo Resurfaces
After Kayla Harrison won her UFC championship, a 6-year-old bet with Henry Cejudo has resurfaced.
Kayla Harrison just proved why she is addressed as a legend. Even after winning a couple of Olympic gold medals and more than one PFL championship, the fighter is still going strong. Following her recent victory against Amanda Nunes in UFC 334, a new feather has been added to her crown. That's reignited a six-year-old challenge with Henry Cejudo.
Back in 2020, Harrison and Cejudo got into an argument about who among the two was the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. With Khabib Nurmagomedov as the moderator, Harrison promised that she would clinch another PFL championship, get a contract with the UFC, and even win a belt in Dana White’s promotion.
Back then, it looked a bit far-fetched. However, cut to 2026, Harrison has already checked off all the boxes. This brings us back to their viral bet. The Olympic gold medalist challenged ‘Triple C’ that if she manages to achieve the promised milestones, Cejudo will have to perform 100 ‘anytime’ pushups.
Following her win against Nunes, Harrison stated that she would call Cejudo this week and challenge him to bend a knee and do pushups.
Kayla Harrison Hints at Retirement Following UFC 334 Win
Harrison had one of the biggest fights of her life in UFC 334. Going up against Nunes, the Olympian served a mix of groundwork and striking to push Nunes into troubled territory. After securing her victory via a fourth-round rear-naked choke, Harrison hinted that this might have been the last fight of her career.
Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the Olympic gold medalist stated, “I feel like there's not much left for me to do in my career. I did everything that I said I was going to do, and I did it my way. I didn't bend or break my morals as a person in order to do it.”
“I would never stick around and not give my all to this sport, because I think that is disrespectful to the sport and everything I've accomplished. I just don't have that in me. So I've got to figure out if I can do this anymore. That's a question for me and God. I don't know.”