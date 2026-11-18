Kayla Harrison makes clear why she was not surprised about how Amanda Nunes went about her game.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes went to war in UFC 334. Competing in the bantamweight division, Nunes came back after a hiatus of three years. On the contrary, Harrison stepped inside the Octagon following surgery on her neck. However, as the bout progressed, fans did not fall short of entertainment. Following the victory, the former Olympian stated that she was not surprised by what Nunes threw at her.

Right from the word go, Nunes looked to be on the offensive. She pressed Harrison and tried to land some brutal shots. Additionally, she was also not afraid to take the fight to the ground, which surprised a lot of analysts. But Harrison looked calm and composed as she already knew what was coming.

In an interaction with Ariel Helwani, Harrison stated, “She does hit hard, but I knew that she was gonna come out hard. We also knew that she was gonna grapple by the third round. If you go back and watch her fights, she takes everybody out in the first round, and if she doesn't, she tends to start to grapple... We were prepared for that.”