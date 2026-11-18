Kayla Harrison Reveals Why She Was Not Surprised With Amanda Nunes’ Strategy
Kayla Harrison makes clear why she was not surprised about how Amanda Nunes went about her game.
Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes went to war in UFC 334. Competing in the bantamweight division, Nunes came back after a hiatus of three years. On the contrary, Harrison stepped inside the Octagon following surgery on her neck. However, as the bout progressed, fans did not fall short of entertainment. Following the victory, the former Olympian stated that she was not surprised by what Nunes threw at her.
Right from the word go, Nunes looked to be on the offensive. She pressed Harrison and tried to land some brutal shots. Additionally, she was also not afraid to take the fight to the ground, which surprised a lot of analysts. But Harrison looked calm and composed as she already knew what was coming.
In an interaction with Ariel Helwani, Harrison stated, “She does hit hard, but I knew that she was gonna come out hard. We also knew that she was gonna grapple by the third round. If you go back and watch her fights, she takes everybody out in the first round, and if she doesn't, she tends to start to grapple... We were prepared for that.”
Meanwhile, Nunes’ groundwork did impress the two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Kayla Harrison Praises Amanda Nunes
Harrison did win the fight via a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. But she, too, did have a tough time trying to contain the flurry of attacks coming from her opponent. Despite being an elite grappler, Harrison gave Nunes her due flowers.
Harrison said, “Oh my God, she threw me tonight. I might have to give her a gold medal. She did throw me. She threw me tonight... Yeah, it took me by surprise. Did I defend a couple shots? I don't even know what happened."
The Olympian also pointed out how her initial learnings helped her come out of the situation. “For sure. When she grappled with me, I was very grateful. And she did a very good job of hip control, which I've just spent the last ten years training MMA, trying to get underhooks, underhooks, underhooks. And sometimes you just have to go back to the roots and do some judo throws. Not always the best, because it's easy for them to get your back. But it ultimately worked tonight,” said Harrison.