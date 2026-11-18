Kayla Harrison did not deliver the performance she expected of herself at UFC 334. The 36-year-old's biggest issue was that she didn't feel she fought the way she had trained.

While Nunes found some success on the ground, completing two takedowns and racking up over four minutes of control time, she was eventually out-grappled in most exchanges, repeatedly ending up in difficult positions and dropping rounds.

At Madison Square Garden, Nunes started strong, piecing up Harrison with powerful combinations on the feet. The 'Lioness', however, made a rather puzzling switch in strategy, shelving her biggest strength, striking, from the second round onward and instead choosing to grapple with the two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka. And the rest was history.

Kayla Harrison defeated the returning consensus women's MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes at UFC 334, retaining her bantamweight world championship. Nevertheless, Harrison was far from satisfied with her performance despite securing the submission finish.

In the fourth round, Harrison caught a kick from the Brazilian, tripped her to the canvas, and locked in a rear-naked choke to secure the win. However, during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Harrison admitted that she wasn't happy with her performance.

Kayla Harrison Unhappy with Her Performance

Kayla Harrison did not deliver the performance she expected of herself. While she knew she would have to weather the storm early against the hard-hitting Nunes, the 36-year-old's biggest issue was that she didn't feel she fought the way she had trained.

Harrison, with her battle scars from the Nunes fight still visible on her face, told Ariel Helwani:

"I just didn't have a good night. I didn't have the night I wanted to have. But I got what I wanted, if that made sense. I mean, I knew that I would have to weather the storm early. I knew that she was going to hit hard. I forgot how hard she hits. She hits like a truck. And I just didn't really display my skill set. I didn't fight the way I trained. So when you have a night like that, it leaves a little bit of a taste in your mouth. I do believe that on my worst night I'm the best in the world. If anything, I showed that on Saturday night."

This led Helwani to ask whether Harrison felt off going into the fight. The women's bantamweight queen admitted that the moment had overwhelmed her a little, especially after spending nearly a year and a half away from competition and returning from neck surgery:

"I think the moment overwhelmed me a little bit. A year and a half outside the cage, coming back from neck surgery, fighting at Madison Square Garden, the crowd. I was very calm, and then all of a sudden I had a huge adrenaline dump."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Kayla Harrison Discusses Three Potential Super Fights

It is still unclear whether Kayla Harrison will call it a career now that she has defeated Amanda Nunes. However, speaking to Ariel Helwani, Harrison admitted that one particular fight could make her stick around, while two other potential matchups also excite her despite being unlikely to materialize.

Harrison sees a superfight with Valentina Shevchenko as the only realistic possibility, with clashes with Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg remaining alluring but unlikely prospects. Elaborating on the topic, she said:

“I don't feel great calling out Valentina because she is much lighter than me...I think that the Cyborg ship has sailed... it would have been an honor to share the cage with her, but I don't see an avenue where that happens. Ronda would also excite me just because I know what I'm capable of, and I know the draw that she is. I think the buildup would be a lot of fun, but I don't see that as possible. So really, it would be Valentina. And I'm OK if I don't ever fight Valentina.”

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below: