Henry Cejudo, Valentina Shevchenko, and other UFC fighters react to Kayla Harrison’s impressive submission victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 334.

Now fighters alike have shared their reactions and praised the American champion.

The fight lived up to the fans' expectations and delivered an exciting contest for the MMA fans. The exciting bout ended in round four as Harrison managed to get on Nunes' back and submit her via a rear-naked choke, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest combat athletes.

Last Saturday night, one of the greatest female MMA fights took place between the reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes in the co-Main event of UFC 334 that went down at Madison Square Garden in New York.

UFC fighters react to Kayla Harrison’s stunning submission victory over Amanda Nunes at UFC 334

Following Harrison's imperious victory over Nunes, UFC fighters took to X to share their reactions to the historic matchup.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote, “I told you guys Kayla by submission.”

Valentina Shevchenko also congratulated Harrison, praising her smart tactics and overall performance. She reacted, “Congratulations, Kayla! Beautiful fight, smart tactics and everything. Real main event of #UFC334.”

Dustin Jacoby was equally impressed by the performance of both fighters. Rather than focusing solely on the winner, he praised Harrison and Nunes for their toughness and determination throughout the contest. Writing, “That was one hell of a fight! Both those girls fought their as* off and showed incredible heart!. Hats off, ladies! #UFC334

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight Azamat Bekoev had a short but powerful reaction to Harrison's performance. He posted, “@KaylaH The iron lady #ufc334.”

Check out the fighter's reaction below:

Kayla Harrison admits she has major decisions to make after UFC 334 victory

Despite securing one of the biggest victories of her career, Harrison has raised questions about her future in the bantamweight division.

Following the fight, in the octagon interview, the American champion acknowledged the physical toll of cutting down to 135 pounds and revealed that she had suffered injuries during her battle against Nunes.

"Yeah. I mean, I've got a lot of decisions to make when I get home. Every time I make weight, I say, 'Never again.' So, let's see. I definitely have some injuries after that fight. I'm gonna have to heal up.”

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

In the lead-up to UFC 334, Harrison promised that if she beat Nunes, she would immediately give her a rematch, but at 145 pounds, opening the possibility for herself to become a two-division champion. Now that she has beaten the Brazilian legend, it will be interesting to see whether she follows through on a rematch at featherweight.