Navajo Stirling watched Dricus du Plessis earn a UFC title shot after just six fights. He was inspired by the South African's rise, after which Stirling had predicted he could rack up the same number of wins in just two years and also earn a championship opportunity himself.

Stirling, meanwhile, signed with the UFC in 2024 and has racked up seven wins already in just two years. His last four victories have all been via knockout this year , including two stoppage wins over former light heavyweight champions.

Du Plessis signed with the UFC in 2020 and won six fights in a row before fighting for gold. "Stillknocks" dethroned Sean Strickland by split decision in 2024 to capture the undisputed middleweight throne. He defended his belt twice before losing it to Khamzat Chimaev last year at UFC 319.

The 29-year-old can fight for the title next but has decided to wait because light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is his teammate and close friend.

Navajo Stirling Believed Rise Would Be "Slow", Also Knew He can Win Eight Fights i n Two Years

During a recent sit-down with Home of Fight, Navajo Stirling admitted that Dricus du Plessis' rise inspired him and made him think that he could achieve the same feat in just two years.

It's important to note that du Plessis took nearly four years to do enough to earn a UFC title shot.

The undefeated Kiwi also added that he thought he would achieve the feat easily, although he initially expected his rise to be slow. He said:

"It is weird. Like, I never even thought this would even come about. I thought, man, my rise would be slow... I started to look at, like, well, how many fights have these guys got, you know, and they're leading up to their first title fight. I'm like, I think it was Dricus Du Plessis, I was watching his and he had like, maybe eight fights. I was like, f*ck, I could bang out like eight fights in two years easy. You know what I mean? Like, that'd be easy enough for me. I could do that."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Can Fans Hope for Navajo Stirling vs. Dricus du Plessis?

Dricus du Plessis has plans to move up to light heavyweight but wants to reclaim the middleweight throne first.

Navajo Stirling, meanwhile, loves knocking out former champions and already has his sights set on Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Meanwhile, if "Stillknocks" moves up sometime next year, Stirling would definitely be game to lock horns with the South African fighter and add another big name to his resume.