“I Had the Lottery”: Navajo Stirling Reveals How He Landed Jiri Prochazka Fight

Navajo Stirling reveals he felt like he had won the lottery after booking a fight against former champion Jiri Prochazka.

It was one of the biggest victories of his career and ‌brought him into the title-contender conversation. Now, Stirling has revealed his reaction when the matchup was first booked.

His latest win came against former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Qatar last weekend.

The 29-year-old has had a busy year, with four fights under his name. Interestingly, he won all four by stoppage, with three of those victories coming inside two rounds.

Navajo Stirling Reveals His Reaction After Booking the Jiri Prochazka Fight

"Lo and behold, f*cking the best name to get was available. And that's Jiri. And I was like, oh, yes. I had the lottery because I knew I could beat him," Stirling said in an interview with Home of Fight.

Prochazka looked fluid on his feet, dominated the opening round and even scored a knockdown.

However, Stirling remained composed and found his opportunity late in the second round. He feinted a cross, drawing a reaction from Prochazka, before landing a powerful shifting right hook that sent the former champion crashing to the canvas.

Stirling followed up with two more heavy punches on the already-downed Prochazka, forcing the referee to stop the fight at the 4:58 mark of the second round.

With this victory, many are now considering Stirling a potential contender for the light heavyweight title. However, the current champion, Carlos Ulberg, is recovering from an ACL injury and is also Stirling's teammate at City Kickboxing in New Zealand.

This has become a major roadblock to a potential title fight. Head coach Eugene Bareman recently stated that the gym follows a strict rule against teammates fighting each other.

“Boys from the same gym, don't fight. We've had that agreement from the very onset of this gym... Both the boys have known that. They've done too much,” Bareman said.

Interestingly, former heavyweight title challenger Josh Hokit, who is coming off a loss to champion Ciryl Gane, has expressed interest in moving down to light heavyweight.

However, the UFC has yet to make an official statement regarding the light heavyweight title picture.