Dan Hooker is back in the win column after snapping his three-fight losing skid against Brian Ortega, and he has also made it known that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani this week, "The Hangman" reflected on his comeback. According to him, not many fighters return from one bad loss, let alone three back-to-back losses. Ortega, on the other hand, hung up his gloves right after their fight, as he felt that he no longer had the hatred and anger that once drove him. Hooker understands where Ortega is coming from. Even so, he is nowhere near that end point. He said:

Coming back after a losing streak ended Hooker's nightmare. He started going downhill a year ago in Qatar, when Arman Tsarukyan submitted him with an arm-triangle choke. He was then stopped by Benoit Saint-Denis in February and then again by Salahdine Parnasse in September.

Last Saturday, at UFC Qatar , Dan Hooker beat Ortega by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27. He outlanded the former title challenger 146 to 70 in significant strikes. After that fight, Ortega announced his retirement.

"There's still hate in my heart, Ariel... I love inflicting damage more than I love to do anything. I don't see it running out of hate anytime soon."

That very hatred still fuels the Kiwi, and he wants to put it to good use. He believes the win over Ortega was only his first step. He added:

"There's still a lot of work to do. There's still a lot of gas left in the tank. I want this to be the start of something. I want to string a couple of big wins together. I don't feel like I'm done anytime soon. I needed to fight smart to get the win. I found my range, and he couldn't really close the distance. I did what I had to do to get the win."



Dan Hooker Eyes Quick Turnaround After UFC Qatar Win

After beating Brain Ortega, Hooker called for a fight against Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Also after UFC Qatar, King Green has called out Hooker. However, "The Hangman" believes that even if he accepts Green's offer to fight for the BMF title, the UFC will still give him a surging contender or someone younger.

Hooker's assumption might be right, as he has often played the role of a gatekeeper in the lightweight division. Besides Green, Hooker told Helwani that he is happy to fight Renato Moicano if given a chance, as the two have been taking shots at each other for years. Still, his first choice is Green. He said:

"Green's actually going to fight me. He's not going to just try and snuggle me to death."

At 36, Hooker is not looking for a farewell fight. Instead, the Kiwi wants to put together another run in the lightweight division and perhaps do enough to earn an undisputed title shot.