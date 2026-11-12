Even UFC Referees Are Sick of Dana White’s Paycheck

Despite earning massive profits in the past few years, UFC hasn't been paying its fighters and officials fairly.

These numbers show an incredible profit margin for the mixed martial arts promotion, but at the same time, many have argued that the people creating the product receive too small a share of its value.

Ever since TKO Group Holdings acquired UFC in September 2023, the company’s financial performance has grown exponentially. In 2025, 2024, and 2023, UFC generated $1.502 billion, $1.406 billion, and $1.292 billion in revenue, respectively.

UFC has become one of the most profitable global sports and media businesses in the last few years.

Many of the promotion's top fighters (present and past) have criticized this. UFC only pays an estimated 15 percent to 20 percent of total company revenue to its fighters, compared to roughly 48% to 51% in major leagues like the NFL and NBA.

Top stars in the combat sports world like Sean Strickland, Ronda Rousey, Sean O'Malley, and more have called out Dana White and UFC for this injustice.

Renowned fighters like Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones even walked away from the UFC after clashing with the promotion over pay and contract disputes. This pay-related problem is not limited to the fighters only. Even referees are caught up in this unfair system.

How UFC’s Compensation Structure is Harming Its Referees

While discussing Dan Miragliotta’s controversial standup in the Renato Moicano versus Tom Nolan fight at UFC Vegas 123, legendary referee “Big” John McCarthy talked about UFC’s low wage problem.

He said that UFC referees are not paid fairly and, on top of that, talented officials also have to deal with online hate, abuse, and death threats, which discourages them from entering or staying in the sport.

According to McCarthy, the highest paycheck he made in the UFC was $2,000 for a show he did in New York in 2017. The last UFC event officiated by McCarthy was UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm on December 30, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Addressing the criticism, Dana White has pushed back on the idea and said UFC shouldn't be blamed for referee compensation. He said referee pay is a matter for the Nevada State Athletic Commission, not UFC, and dismissed online criticism of what referees earn.

No matter who is responsible, the fighters and referees are being negatively affected by the low pay structure. It is high time that UFC loosens the purse strings and pays its fighters and referees their fair share.