On the Monday edition of The Daniel Cormier Show, DC weighed-in on the decision by Dan Miragliotta to call for a stand-up in the UFC Vegas 123 main event:

Saturday's main attraction took place in the lightweight division between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan. While the latter won in the third round by knockout due to strikes, it's what happened in the second round of action that's become a contentious topic of discussion from the weekend.

The evening was not one without its controversies. Two days removed from the Halloween event , people are still talking about a questionable officiating decision made during the night's headlining bout.

Daniel Cormier has become one of the preeminent voices in MMA today. Cormier, nicknamed "DC," is a regular fixture on UFC telecasts. This past Saturday night, the UFC Hall of Fame inductee served as an analyst for UFC Vegas 123 inside Meta Apex in Enterprise, NV.

Daniel Cormier Left Perplexed by Dan Miragliotta's Decision to Call for Stand-Up

During that round, while Tom Nolan took Renato Moicano's back and attempted a body triangle, Dan Miragliotta, who served as the arbiter for the main event of the evening, called for a reset of the fight by ordering the combatants to stand back up. On Monday's edition of The Daniel Cormier Show, Cormier delivered his take on Miragliotta's move.

"I'm telling you, we are quick to make assumptions, we are quick to pass judgment, we are quick to say our say on so many things when it comes to fighting and the things around fighting," Daniel Cormier began. "It's ours. It's the sport that we love, so we speak on it, and what happens in front of you in the moment, at times, will make you make claims that sometimes aren't necessarily what they should be."

Daniel Cormier didn't hold back in his remarks on Dan Miragliotta's decision to stand Moicano and Nolan up.

"I will say, without a shadow of a doubt, with no second thought in my mind, I may have seen, right next to the Octagon, one of the biggest refereeing errors I've ever seen in my entire life," he continued. "What I saw on Saturday night was one of the biggest officiating errors I have ever seen in my entire life, and I'm not talking about in the moment. I'm saying this a couple days afterward and sitting on it and thinking on it."

Daniel Cormier Believes Miragliotta Should be Reprimanded for Decision

Upon analyzing the fight for the benefit of viewers who might not have been able to see it live on Halloween night, Daniel Cormier went over the stipulations where a stand-up should be enacted. Subsequently, he called for Dan Miragliotta to be banned from upcoming cards.

"There's a show at the Apex this weekend," Cormier said. "Dan Miragliotta should not be there. There's a show in New York City where the heavyweight title will be on the line. Dan Miragliotta should not be there."

After citing specific examples he's seen in recent weeks, Daniel Cormier had this to say:

"What Dan Miragliotta did last weekend affected the outcome of the fight, and it wasn't just that the fight ended the way it did. I believe it was heading in that direction."

"DC" summed it up succinctly.

"It is so clear that the mistake led to the change in the outcome that you have to have penalty," he said. "Everybody else is held accountable, guys. We're all accountable for our actions. Nobody should be above that, officials included."