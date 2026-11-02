Renato Moicano does not blame Dan Miragliotta for his UFC Vegas 123 loss but has taken shots at the veteran ref.

Renato Moicano has chosen not to act like his fellow Brazilian Alex Pereira following a loss that could have been caused by a referee's mistake.

After that, the night went downhill for the Brazilian. Nolan dominated the remainder of the second stanza, badly rocking and bloodying Moicano, and in the third round, the Australian eventually secured a TKO victory .

This past weekend at the Meta Apex, Renato Moicano was winning rounds by utilizing his wrestling and ground control against Nolan. However, in the second round, when Moicano had secured back control, referee Dan Miragliotta stood both fighters up, taking away Moicano's dominant position.

Renato Moicano has decided not to appeal his UFC Vegas 123 loss to Tom Nolan but has a message for Dan Miragliotta.

Following the loss, many fans and fighters blamed the referee's decision to stand the fighters up, opining the controversial call cost Moicano the fight.

However, the 37-year-old didn't make excuses and took the L like a real one.

Now, Moicano has a message for Dan Miragliotta.

Renato Moicano Disses Dan Miragliotta

Renato Moicano told MMA Fighting he’s a little frustrated with the standup and was surprised by the decision, as the referee didn’t give any warning or call for more action before taking away his position. Due to the controversial standup, Moicano believes he lost focus but is not going to "blame the referee."

"I clearly lost my focus. It was the wrong decision, but it’s not going to change anything. I lost, that’s it.”

Moicano added that he won't file an appeal with the Nevada Athletic Commission but had a message for Dan Miragliotta. He quipped:

"I want him to go f*ck himself, him and everyone else. I don’t give a sh*t."

Moicano believes he should have finished Nolan but also gave the Australian credit for defending well, before adding:

"Even though, like I said, that change frustrated me, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m not going to file any complaint. I just need to focus on improving myself for my next fights.”

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below: