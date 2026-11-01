Tom Nolan reacts to Dan Miragliotta’s controversial stand-up against Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 123.

The first half of the fight established Moicano as being in total command. The Brazilian showcased his incredible skills with early takedowns and locked in a body triangle from back mount, working slowly and patiently to find submission opportunities.

Australian lightweight rising icon Tom Nolan celebrated the biggest victory of his fighting career, clinching a third-round TKO victory over beloved veteran Renato Moicano . That said, the lingering significance of a massive refereeing mistake hangs heavy over this monumental victory.

The main event of UFC Vegas 123 was followed by heartbreak and outrage echoing through the Meta Apex.

Then, out of the blue, an intervention arrived that stunned the MMA community.

Veteran referee Dan Miragliotta made a baffling decision, calling for a stand-up while Moicano was holding firm back control. As soon as the fight continued, Nolan, seizing the moment, landed a devastating knee that sent Moicano reeling before he finished him off with a brutal ground-and-pound early in the third round.

Nolan Defends His Actions

Following intense backlash from fans and fighters on social media, "Big Train" clarified his interaction with the referee right before the stand-up:

"To be clear, when I was talking to the ref, I wasn't trying to ask for a stand-up. He was punching me in the back of the head... I was just letting Dan know, like, hey, the rules are we can't punch in the back of the head. I had nothing to do with the ref standing it up. It's not my fault... I do what I'm told. The ref said stand up, so I stood up."

Moicano Shows Rare Class

Despite the devastating turn of events, Moicano took the high road on social media following the loss:

"I had a terrible performance, I was well trained, I managed to get the back control but I couldn't do any damage, he was defending well! Congrats to the guy who follows!"

While Nolan walks away with a major victory, the officiating nightmare leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the fight community.