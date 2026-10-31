NEW Renato Moicano Endorses Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski Superfight Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Renato Moicano (left), Alexander Volkanovski (center), and Justin Gaethje (right) Imago Images

Renato Moicano wants to see Justin Gaethje take on Alexander Volkanovski next instead of Arman Tsarukyan, here's why.

From This Article 1 . Fan Entertainment Over Rankings

When it comes to matchmaking in the light-heavyweight and featherweight divisions, fans expect fireworks, but UFC fan favorite Renato Moicano has tossed out a proposal that would genuinely blow the doors off the Octagon. The Brazilian recently weighed in on the lightweight title picture, endorsing a blockbuster superfight between champion Justin Gaethje and former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski over top contender Arman Tsarukyan. Speaking on the division's current landscape, Moicano made no secret of where his personal viewing preferences lie. "Arman is the next champion… I would rather watch Volk than Arman, to be completely honest. UFC does what the fans want to watch, so maybe that could happen."

Fan Entertainment Over Rankings While Tsarukyan has firmly established himself as the rightful heir to a title shot at 155 pounds, Moicano believes pure entertainment value should dictate the UFC’s matchmakers. A potential clash between Gaethje and Volkanovski is the ultimate fan-favourite matchup. Gaethje, boasting a 28-5 professional record with 20 knockout victories, remains one of the most violent and thrilling strikers in the current roster. Meanwhile, Volkanovski, a pound-for-pound legend holding a 29-4 professional record, has never shied away from moving up to 155 pounds to test his elite striking and championship mettle against lightweight champions. Moicano himself holds an impressive 21-7-1 record and knows firsthand the physical toll that lightweight elite competition exacts. While Tsarukyan’s technical grappling and championship trajectory are undeniable, a fantasy showdown between "The Highlight" and "The Great" guarantees maximum action from bell to bell. In a sport where entertainment drives pay-per-view buys, Moicano's take highlights what fight enthusiasts truly want to see: two iconic fighters trading blows inside the cage. Whether matchmakers listen remains to be seen, but the hype for Gaethje vs. Volkanovski is very real.