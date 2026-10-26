Javier Mendez believes Alexander Volkanovski can beat Justin Gaethje in a champion vs champion fight.

What's next? Volk is open to all the challenges, but what he really wants is a retirement bout, a dream matchup against the lightweight champ Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' beat Ilia Topuria in June to become the undisputed 155 lbs champ at the historic UFC White House event.

At UFC 333, Alexander successfully defended his belt against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev. It was the Australian's ninth UFC featherweight title-fight victory, and he did it in a fantastic manner.

Both athletes are at the top of their game, and this cool concept of Alexander actually fits into Justin's plans. After a long, highlight-filled career, Justin has hinted that he's looking for just one massive fight before ending it all. A champion vs. champion fight with Alex certainly fits the description.

The internet is buzzing about a potential super fight between these legends.

Javier Mendez Praises Alexander Volkanovski: "Alex is Very Crafty."

In his UFC run, Volkanovski has attempted to win the lightweight belt two times, and both times he fell short against then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. However, when Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam was asked whether he'd give a shot to the 145er against Gaethje, the coach was pretty sure about Volk's chances in this potential super fight.

Javier said, "Heck yeah, I give him a chance against Gaethje. Absolutely, absolutely. Number one, Gaethje is not going to try to take him down. He doesn't try to take down anybody, you know, and on the stand-up, Alex is very crafty. He's not one of these guys who's going to, you know, let's go! No no no no. He's a very smart fighter, and he's got a great team behind him. He's got great people behind him. Got a great coach, you know, and they know what they're doing."

Javier Mendez Commends Alexander Volkanovski's Performance at UFC 333

Javier Mendez not only commended Volk's performance against Movsar Evloev but also proclaimed him as the greatest featherweight of all time. He also implied that Alex might still have a lot in his tank considering how he just finished the absolute no.1 contender in his division.

He said, "I'm very happy for Alex. He's a great warrior. He's the greatest featherweight of all time. Bar none. He's the man, and you know all praise to him, and who knows how long he can continue with that with performance like that. You know you can't tell me, "Oh, you're old. Screw you. You see what I just did to the legit number one contender."

The fight between Alex and Justin is a definite blockbuster and quite hard to call right now. Even Dana White has expressed openness to this idea, but Alex just fought, and Justin has already said that he won't return before 2027, so we might have to wait a few months before getting a concrete update on this mega fight.