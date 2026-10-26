Paddy Pimblett accuses Movsar Evloev of quitting after Alexander Volkanovski’s second-round TKO victory at UFC 333.

Reacting to the finish, Pimblett criticized Evloev for covering up instead of continuing to defend himself with only seconds remaining in the round.

Pimblett, who accurately predicted wins for both Volkanovski and Petr Yan, was happy with the outcomes but didn’t hold back on his critique of how the main event wrapped up.

Paddy Pimblett has raised some eyebrows with his take on Movsar Evloev’s reaction in the wake of Alexander Volkanovski’s finishing flurry at UFC 333 . He accused Evloev of essentially giving up in the closing seconds of their featherweight title clash. Volkanovski managed to secure a second-round technical knockout, successfully defending his championship and handing Evloev the first loss of his professional journey.

Paddy Pimblett celebrates Alexander Volkanovski’s finish and accuses Movsar Evloev of quitting by covering up late in the round. “It’s over. Volk, man, gets a finish. Evloev’s quit there for me, like just rolled up. There’s five seconds left. You’ve just got to keep moving so the fight stays on. You can’t start just covering up. I said Volk and Yan to win, so I’m happy there with those predictions.” via @PaddyTheBaddy — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) October 26, 2026

“It’s over. Volk, man, gets a finish. Evloev’s quit there for me, like just rolled up. There’s five seconds left. You’ve just got to keep moving so the fight stays on. You can’t start just covering up. I said Volk and Yan to win, so I’m happy there with those predictions,” Pimblett said.

The accusation came after an intense showdown in Abu Dhabi on October 24. Following a closely contested opening round, Volkanovski landed a clean right hand that hurt Evloev in the second.

The Australian followed up with a barrage of punches, eventually dropping the challenger and unleashing ground-and-pound until referee Marc Goddard stopped the contest at 4:54.

While Pimblett thinks Evloev could have done more to hang on in those final moments, the referee's decision was made as Volkanovski continued to land unanswered strikes while Evloev was just trying to cover up.

Volkanovski Ends Evloev’s Unbeaten Run

The defeat was a pivotal moment for Evloev, who stepped into the championship bout boasting an impressive 20-0 record. The Russian fighter built his reputation through disciplined wrestling, solid positional control, and a string of consistent decision wins, including notable victories against Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling, and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski added yet another remarkable achievement to his already illustrious career. The former long-reigning featherweight champion has firmly positioned himself among the all-time greats of the division, thanks to his wins over Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Yair Rodriguez.

Volkanovski's win not only secured him a victory but also pushed him past José Aldo for the most title-fight wins in UFC featherweight history, further strengthening his historical standing in the sport's legacy.

On the other hand, Pimblett’s remarks have stirred up some controversy surrounding Evloev’s first professional defeat. However, the way Volkanovski seized the moment against a top-tier opponent really highlighted his skill and opportunistic nature.