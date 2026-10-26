Paddy Pimblett believes that Alexander Volkov should be the next man in line for the heavyweight title shot.

“Dominant performance so far, two rounds up definitely in my book.”

Paddy Pimblett was sold on Volkov even before the final round. Watching the live fight, the lightweight contender said,

Liverpool's "The Baddy" shared his thoughts while watching Volkov take on Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Once "Drago" took Kuniev's back in the third round, Pimblett felt the fight was over. When the final bell rang, he said,

“Good win for Volkov that, like, lets everyone know that he’s still the man. I think he’s got to be next in line for the title, as simple as that, lad.”

Pimblett thinks Volkov is in line for the title shot only until Tom Aspinall, who vacated his belt due to an eye injury, returns. If Aspinall makes his return, he would be the top contender.

Alexander Volkov Wins on His Birthday

Volkov turned 38 on the day of his fight and celebrated beating Kuniev by unanimous decision, scoring 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, and moved his record to 41-1.

In the post-fight interview, Volkov asked Daniel Cormier:

“I have a question for Dana White. What should I do to get a title shot?”

The callback from Thursday's press conference. There he asked White the same question but dressed in different attire. He believed that White did not recognise him and sent him to the matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. Volkov later said it was just for fun and to practice his English.

At the post-fight press conference, White said,

“He had a good performance tonight, and we’ll see what happens next.”

However, White did not confirm whether Volkov will get the next title shot after Josh Hokit.

Why Alexander Volkov Has to Wait

Ciryl Gane is now the undisputed champion, and the promotion has already booked him against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden.

This was a tough pill for Volkov to swallow, as he lost to a controversial split decision to Gane at UFC 310 in December 2024 and hoped for a rematch. But before UFC 333, White called Volkov stuck in "no man's land" but added that "he will get his shot."