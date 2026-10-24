May 9, 2026, Newark, Nj, US: Newark, New Jersey - May 9: Alexander Volkov during his fight against Waldo Cortes Acosta in Heavyweight bout at UFC 328 at Prudential Center on May 9, 2026 in Newark, NJ. Newark US - ZUMAr187 20260509_zsp_r187_109 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Rizvan Kuniev cheekily predicted a loss for birthday boy Alexander Volkov ahead of their high-stakes heavyweight clash at UFC 333.

This time around, however, Kuniev created a wholesome pre-fight moment for the birthday boy that cheekily teased a prediction for Volkov's updated professional record after Saturday night.

Volkov turns 38 on fight night. He is no stranger to celebrating under the lights in Abu Dhabi, having previously secured a dominant second-round TKO victory over Walt Harris on his birthday at UFC 254 in 2020.

UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi features a compelling heavyweight clash between two Russian contenders. Alexander Volkov , boasting a seasoned 40-11 professional record, enters the Octagon ranked No. 4 in the heavyweight division. He squares off against Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1), who sits closely behind at No. 5.

Rizvan Kuniev Surprises Alexander Volkov With Hilarious Birthday Cake

Kuniev surprised Volkov with a birthday cake after their final face-off on Friday, less than 24 hours before the fight. The red cake playfully read "Happy Birthday, New Record 40-12," a joke predicting a 12th career loss for the veteran. Championship Rounds shared the clip on X, which showed Volkov covering his face in disbelief before laughing and shaking Kuniev's hand.

After reading the numbers, Volkov joked, "I even feel a little uncomfortable now. He wished me his defeat, what a man!"

Behind the cake prank lies a highly competitive matchup. Volkov holds a massive experience edge with 51 pro fights to Kuniev's 19. The veteran also has the physical advantage. He stands 6-foot-7 with an 80-inch reach, while Kuniev is 6-foot-4 with a 76-inch reach.

Kuniev carried that same supreme confidence into his media day appearance earlier in the week. When asked how he matches up with the seasoned veteran, he confidently told reporters during Wednesday's UFC 333 media day, "I can dominate him everywhere."

This interesting matchup promises fireworks, as both fighters step into the cage carrying identical two-fight win streaks. Volkov earned a split decision over Jailton Almeida at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi before securing a unanimous decision against Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328 on May 9.

Kuniev holds a 2-1 record in the UFC and has built similar momentum. He defeated Almeida by unanimous decision on Feb. 7, then stopped Tyrell Fortune with knees in the third round on July 25. Saturday night's winner will break the tie and take a significant step forward in the heavyweight division.