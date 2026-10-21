NEW Rizvan Kuniev confident he can dominate Alexander Volkov at UFC 333 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Rizvan Kuniev (left) is open to facing prominent heavyweights such as Josh Hokit (top inset) and Alex Pereira (bottom inset). UFC.com, @theincredible_hok on Instagram, and Zuffa LLC

The heavyweight believes he can control the fight in every area and sees Saturday's matchup as a major opportunity to climb the rankings.

From This Article 1 . Rizvan Kuniev Believes he Can Dominate Alexander Volkov

Rizvan Kuniev is confident he can defeat Alexander Volkov at UFC 333 on Saturday. The Russian heavyweight will face the No. 2-ranked contender in Abu Dhabi, and he believes he can dominate his opponent both on the feet and on the ground. Despite his confidence, Kuniev also expressed respect for Volkov and recognizes the importance of the opportunity ahead of him. Rizvan Kuniev Believes he Can Dominate Alexander Volkov Kuniev is not concerned about Volkov's size or reach and expects to dictate the pace and determine where the fight takes place. The heavyweight made it clear that he trusts his abilities in every aspect of MMA and is prepared to demonstrate that inside the Octagon. "I can dominate him everywhere," Kuniev told reporters during Wednesday's UFC 333 media day. "I can dominate him in the grappling, I can dominate him in the standup. There's really nothing that I cannot do against him. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to dictate the pace, I'm going to say where the fight is going to go. I'm not afraid of his size, I'm not afraid of his reach, I'm not afraid of any of those things."

Volkov, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the leading heavyweights in the UFC. The former Bellator champion has competed against some of the division's biggest names, and his experience makes Saturday's matchup a significant challenge for Kuniev. Rizvan Kuniev Sees Alexander Volkov Fight as a Major Opportunity Although Kuniev is confident in his ability to win, he acknowledged Volkov's accomplishments and described him as a living legend. The Russian also understands that defeating a top contender could significantly improve his position in the heavyweight division and bring him closer to a title opportunity. "So, this is the kind of opportunity that I cannot let go, this is something that I have to do," Kuniev said. "I'm happy, I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to go out there and fight against a living legend like he is. He's been around for a really long time, he's still fighting, he's still showing the results. He's probably at the prime of his career, at the prime of his performances, and now I get to go out there and trade places with him, take away his No. 2 spot, take away his position to fight for the belt." Kuniev enters the matchup ranked No. 5 in the heavyweight division, while Volkov occupies the No. 2 spot. A victory at UFC 333 would give Kuniev the biggest win of his UFC career and strengthen his case for a place among the division's top contenders.