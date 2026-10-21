Alexander Volkov had some fighting words for his UFC 333 opponent, Rizvan Kuniev, ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown.

Alexander Volkov recently spoke to MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun before his imminent heavyweight matchup against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Volkov appeared to suggest that Kuniev isn't skilled enough to beat him without employing underhanded tactics such as the utilization of banned steroids.

Alexander Volkov has seemingly raked up Rizvan Kuniev's drug test debacle from a few years ago, in which the Dagestani combatant had tested positive for multiple banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs)/steroids.

"Drago" indicated that Kuniev is likely to strike with him initially before attempting to clinch and try to take him to the mat.

Volkov underscored that he's a much more technically skilled fighter than Kuniev and is confident about getting his hand raised come fight night. The Russian athlete also recalled welcoming his compatriot, Kuniev, to his gym.

The veteran fighter implied that he was surprised to learn that Kuniev, a comparatively lower-ranked opponent, who could've opted to face other heavyweights ranked near him, chose to fight him (the high-ranking Volkov).

Recounting Kuniev's PED usage incident from the latter's time in the PFL MMA organization, Volkov stated:

"I don't want to tell bad about him, anything. I respect him as a person, as I know him. But after he took this fight with me, after everything we did -- like, he came to our gym, we was nice with him; he took this fight. So I should tell, like, some true thing I see about his success."

Volkov added, "I mean, did you realize that he was cut from PFL by using steroids? Like, more than 11 (banned) substances they found? So this was his success. I'm not sure he can took a fight with me without it. So I'm not worried."

Watch Alexander Volkov discuss Rizvan Kuniev's PED debacle below (*comments at the 5:25-minute mark of the video):

Alexander Volkov's UFC title ambitions; Rizvan Kuniev's PFL drug test incident

Since his submission defeat against Tom Aspinall in 2022, Alexander Volkov has gone 6-1 inside the Octagon. The towering striker's lone loss in the seven-fight run was a controversial split decision verdict he dropped in his rematch against Ciryl Gane in 2024.

It was a fight many fans argued Volkov won. That aside, he's been assertive about his title ambitions and is looking to enter the UFC heavyweight title mix with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Rizvan Kuniev is 2-1 in his UFC main roster run thus far. Speaking of the jibes that Volkov made against him, it's noteworthy that the PED controversy stems from Kuniev's fight against Renan Ferreira in 2023.

He'd beaten Ferreira on the scorecards, but that unanimous decision verdict was overturned because Kuniev tested positive for a few banned PEDs. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) confirmed that he tested positive for methenolone, drostanolone, norandrosterone, and boldenone.

It led to Kuniev's release from the PFL, in addition to a one-year suspension and $9,000 fine on him. He subsequently returned to professional MMA competition under the UFC-linked Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) before making his UFC debut.