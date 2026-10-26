Valentina Shevchenko had an inflammatory response after Movsar Evloev opened up about being bullied during his childhood.

'Bullet' Shevchenko, who is of Russian-Ukrainian descent, joined the conversation with a pointed remark.

In an interview with Nina Marie-Daniele, the featherweight title challenger opened up about growing up in Ingushetia, Russia. Having been smaller and younger than most others during high school, Evloev often experienced being bullied by both boys and girls. He often stayed home to avoid confrontations.

Before Movsar Evloev shared the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday, he touched on a more personal thread. Now, former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has reacted to the Russian's story, albeit with a rather blunt response.

"Well, the guy seems alright, but it looks like the girls beat him up pretty badly back in childhood! Urgently work through those childhood traumas!" she wrote on X, translated from Russian.

Ну вроде парень не плохой , однако похоже девчонки в детстве уж сильно его били ! Срочно прорабатывать детские травмы ! https://t.co/9OkKEZ9dL2 — Valentina The Bullet Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) October 24, 2026

The flyweight queen's comments ruffled many feathers, as fans strongly protested in the replies. Meanwhile, Evloev's struggles with bullying played a pivotal role in pushing him towards combat sports.

He has since become one of UFC's fiercest featherweights, holding a perfect 20-0 record before Volkanovski snapped the streak at UFC 333. Despite the disappointment, the way Evloev handled the defeat has drawn applause from another compatriot.

Islam Makhachev Praises Movsar Evloev's Classy Reaction To UFC 333 Loss

Movsar Evloev confronted his defeat face-first. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the Russian challenger appreciated Alexander Volkanovski's exceptional performance.

“It was a terrible fight. He’s like good wine. Older, stronger, better. He’s truly a legend. He’s still good, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to be here. This is great land, and I love my brothers here. Thank you, Abu Dhabi.”

Evloev holds no regrets, instead fully owning up to his loss and turning to his faith amid the disappointment.

This response impressed even two-division UFC champion Islam Makhachev, who quickly took to his Instagram story to praise the featherweight's resilient character.

Alongside a screenshot from the interview, Makhachev wrote, translated from Russian:

“A real man. A good brother to everyone around him. That’s worth more than any championship belts.”

Beyond the pound-for-pound king, fans were also captivated by Evloev's words, praising him for not taking refuge in excuses. Clearly, Movsar Evloev may have lost the fight to Volkanovski, but he won people's hearts with his professionalism and humility.