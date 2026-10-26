Arman Tsarukyan says Justin Gaethje will only fight him if the UFC offers Gaethje a huge amount of money.

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan still does not know when he will fight for the undisputed lightweight championship, and that is frustrating.

"Someone is trying to duck me. Justin Gaethje. Now he is talking about retirement."

Tsarukyan has said in numerous interviews that the UFC brass has promised him the next title shot, and he expects to fight for it early next year. In a recent sitdown with Helen Yee, "Batman" once more weighed in on the same topic and accused Gaethje of ducking him.

It's "hunting season" for Arman Tsarukyan, but the 30-year-old says newly minted lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje is ducking him.

He added:

"Either UFC is gonna pay him so much money that he is gonna fight me, or he is just gonna retire."

Tsarukyan also added that by the end of November, he will get to know whether "The Highlight" will defend his title in 2027 or retire. He added:

"They told me they're gonna let me know at the end of November."

Arman Tsarukyan Names Other Contenders he Wants to Face for Title

If the 37-year-old Gaethje vacates and retires, Tsarukyan has a couple of names in mind as backup. For the vacant 155-pound title, "Batman" believes he could fight Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria, or the winner of the upcoming BMF title fight between Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes. He added:

"Paddy, Ilia, or the winner of Oliveira vs. Lopes."

Tsarukyan added that Pimblett, Topuria, Oliveira, and Lopes are all "on the same level" and are all easy game for him inside the octagon. Lastly, "Batman" said he expects to fight for the belt potentially after February

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (3:43):

Tsarukyan most recently knocked out Brazilian star Mauricio Ruffy cold at UFC 331, impressing Dana White and Hunter Campbell. While White did not confirm whether the win was enough to earn Tsarukyan a title shot, he praised the Armenian for making such a strong comeback. The victory also helped Tsarukyan get back into the UFC's good graces after his past antics.

Coming to Justin Gaethje - "The Highlight" is currently on the sidelines recovering from a few injuries and just wants to enjoy his time as champion before deciding if he will retire or defend his belt in 2027. However, the American has assured Tsarukyan that if he returns next year, it will be to face "Batman," as the latter deserves a title shot and has earned one.